What Drives Us To Participate In Events? Here We Tell You And Recommend The Best Ones.

Of course, events have their origin and evolution. It all goes back to classical Greece, according to historians, in those times society used to have more free time to enjoy their cultures, religion, and sport.

A part of the history, says that the origin of the word event takes us to Tyre, a Phoenician city of the Mediterranean in which Britannia, already in the time of the Romans, would use it as a springboard for the world to know it by flagging its commercial potential and the conquest of new markets.

Our ancestors tell of the word “event”, which comes from the Latin “events”, meaning “occurrence or thing that happens”. From the Greek Olympics to the Roman Bacchanalia, events have been present in every stage of our civilization.

The first celebrations

Around 3000 BC the first birthday celebrations were held by the first pharaohs.

Interestingly, the celebrations were attended by servants, slaves, free men, and women. Businesses were closed on that day, and prisoners were often released.

In ancient Greece, a banquet or event was called a “symposium”, which meant a gathering of drinkers and was the most common practice for the Greeks.

It was quite different in medieval times (medieval Europe), where the primary reason for celebration was to demonstrate high social status.

As the Renaissance flourished, gastronomy began to be refined and the use of the fork, reserved only for the upper classes, this new custom began to spread among peoples who until then ate with their hands or with a kind of spoon.

A significant evolution

Today, events take place from the moment a person is born until they die.

They have become so important that a large number of companies have proliferated to organize them, many of them focusing on specific targets, for example, the organization of weddings, sporting events, incentive trips, and wellness, among others.

Events have become a source of wealth for countries, as they promote tourism, of which we could highlight Easter, Carnivals, National Holidays, New Year’s celebrations, and many more.

