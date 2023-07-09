What Are the Top 10 Jobs of the Future?

These projections were made by the Swiss-based organization, based on a detailed survey of 803 large companies that employ more than 11 million people. The jobs that will be most in demand in the future are already here

Despite fears that technological development will end up annihilating a large part of jobs, experts project a strong acceleration in the emergence of new job opportunities. “We have all seen what is happening with generative artificial intelligence and how quickly it is being adopted in various industries,” said Saadia Zahidi, managing director of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and head of the Center for the New Economy and Society at the organization.

Although the 2 emerging professions with the highest growth projections in the next 5 years are specialists in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and experts in machine learning (ML), according to the WEF, other job expansion opportunities are also emerging. For example, an increase in the hiring of experts in environmental sustainability or operators of agricultural equipment, jobs that are part of the top 10 jobs that will be in greater demand in the next 5 years.

These projections were made by the Swiss-based organization, based on a detailed survey of 803 large companies that employ more than 11 million people in 45 economies from all regions of the world. The analysis showed that almost 75% of the firms surveyed believe that they will adopt artificial intelligence in their business. And regarding the technological impact on jobs, employers of large companies estimate that more jobs will be created than lost in the next 5 years.

These are the 10 jobs with the greatest growth potential between 2023 and 2027, according to the WEF study:

1. Artificial intelligence (AI) specialist and machine learning (ML) expert

Its mission is to make computers simulate human thought. The artificial intelligence specialist builds complex computer systems that can think like people and solve complex problems.

His focus is on the artificial intelligence system being able to solve problems, answer questions and complete tasks normally performed by humans. Therefore, the system must be able to operate fully autonomously, as an independent intelligence that can be supplied with various data sets to analyze and draw its own conclusions.

Instead, the machine learning expert seeks to help artificial intelligence systems solve a particular problem more efficiently. It is not your goal to solve a wide variety of problems in parallel.

While the AI scientist works to create an independent intelligence that can solve many complex problems, the machine learning expert seeks to help AI systems reach more accurate and faster conclusions for a single problem. Both can apply their knowledge in all kinds of industries and while many times they started studying computer science, they may also have specialized after studying mathematics, statistics, or other related sciences.

2. Environmental sustainability specialist

Works with companies to achieve their environmental sustainability goals. You are a consultant whose responsibilities change depending on the organization you work for. It can dedicate itself, for example, to managing projects to reduce polluting emissions, reduce energy consumption or participate in the development of environmental policies in investment plans.

Because his field of work is so broad, there is no “one path” to becoming a sustainability specialist. Although this type of specialist usually has studies related to environmental sciences, it requires skills to collect and analyze data, identify problems and propose solutions that are useful for the company.

3. Business Intelligence Analyst

A business intelligence (BI) analyst studies data sets to help companies make business decisions. Processing an immense amount of information, the analyst identifies vulnerable points and proposes changes to improve the efficiency and productivity of the company.

Typically, he studies processes within the company, reviews metrics, analyzes industry and competitor data, identifies opportunities, and proposes how to address business challenges. He is a professional who mixes knowledge of computer science, data science, statistics, business administration, economics and other related fields.

4. Information security analyst

Companies are exposed to the leakage of sensitive business or customer data, including credit card numbers, passwords and private information of hundreds of millions of users. The information security analyst is dedicated to protecting computer networks, systems, databases and any type of sensitive information from cyberattacks. For this, the professional works in a team designing, adapting, monitoring, updating defense systems and responding to attacks.

Those starting a career require having at least a bachelor’s degree in computer science or, for example, computer engineering. Depending on the country, there are specific certifications in cyber security.

5. FinTech Engineer

The fintech industry is one of the fastest growing software ecosystems in the world. This type of engineer is specialized in technological finance, such as intelligent banking based on artificial intelligence, the management of systems related to customer satisfaction within the financial world, digital payment processing, cross-border transactions based on cryptography. , digital asset management, or data analysis for risk management.

He usually studies computer science and specializes in FinTech, gaining knowledge of artificial intelligence and machine learning. He handles different programming languages, such as JavaScript, Python, Ruby, PHP, HTML, and CSS. He works with large databases and cloud platforms.

6. Data analyst and data scientist

At first glance, the work of these 2 professionals might seem quite similar. Both look for trends or patterns in the data that are useful to their clients.

The difference is that the scientist tends to have more responsibility and is therefore usually located at a higher ranking level. The scientist works on formulating their own questions about the data or developing models using machine learning, while the analyst supports teams that already have goals in place.

Many data scientists may start their careers as analysts or statisticians. Whatever the case, the 2 professionals have the ability to extract significant information and interpret it. And both develop skills in the field of statistics and advanced programming.

Another professional who is part of this type of specialist is the data engineer, who handles exponential amounts of data and develops digital infrastructures to transform and transfer them. Harvard Business Review considers that data science is currently, and will also be in the future, the most desired job, as well as the professions related to the area.

7. Robotics Engineer

Help create robotic systems that are used to perform human and non-human tasks. This engineer designs prototypes of robotic systems, builds, maintains, and repairs the machines, as well as conducts research and develops new applications for existing robots.

Those robots he designs are used for purposes ranging from exploring other planets, improving surgical procedures in hospitals, or the way of production in a car factory. The first step to develop this career is to study a degree in robotics and from this knowledge follow a specialization path that can be focused on the computer science area of robotics or on the design of components that require skills related to mechanical engineering or electrical engineering. .

8. Engineer in electrotechnology

He is dedicated to designing and directing the operation of electronic, electrical and telecommunications systems, components, motors and equipment. He is in charge of control systems to monitor the performance and safety of all electrical and electronic systems in a company.

His knowledge allows him to work in different types of electric power generation, transmission and distribution systems. He may also establish control standards to monitor the performance and security of electrical, electronic, and telecommunications systems.

Technology engineering is a broad term that includes specialized professionals such as electrical engineers, electronic engineers, and telecommunications engineers. These professionals work with technicians in each of the areas of expertise.

9. Farm equipment operator

His main function is to operate machinery to support agricultural activities, such as tilling the soil, planting, cultivating and harvesting crops, feeding and grazing animals, removing their waste.

He may also perform tasks such as baling, irrigating, driving vehicles, or those related to handling equipment used after the harvest for husking, threshing, or ripping. In addition to tractors, they may operate fertilizer spreaders or trucks, drive conveyors, loading machines, spreaders, cleaners, and dryers. They are essential in field work so that the work functions efficiently.

10. Digital transformation specialist

As technological evolution advances at an unprecedented speed, the digital transformation specialist is a key professional in companies to take advantage of the available tools and develop their business. That is why this professional needs to “immerse” himself in the company for which he is working, understand what he needs and develop a digital transformation plan.

He is part of a team of experts who carry out tasks such as updating the company’s existing technologies, acquiring new ones, training the firm’s workers, collaborating in the transition to different work flows and models adapted to the new technological tools. The digital transformation specialist can start by studying careers like information technology, computer science or something related and then specialize.