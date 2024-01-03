More
    What Are the Long-term Effects of Psilobycin Use

    A decision you must make carefully

    Long-term use of psilocybin, the active compound in psychedelic mushrooms, has been the subject of extensive research to understand its effects on individuals. The long-term effects of psilocybin use have been studied in various aspects, including personality changes, mental health, and physical well-being.

    Personality and Mental Health Effects

    Research has shown enduring changes in personality, attitudes, depression, spirituality, anxiety, wellbeing, substance misuse, meditative practices, and mindfulness as potential long-term effects of psychedelic drugs, including psilocybin. Studies have indicated positive changes in personality, increased altruism, and potential benefits to society and the global environment[2]. Furthermore, psilocybin has been associated with potential therapeutic benefits for conditions such as cluster headaches, anxiety, addiction to alcohol and other drugs, depression, and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

    Safety Profile

    Psilocybin is reported to have a favorable safety profile compared to other psychedelic drugs, with low physiological toxicity, low abuse/addictive liability, safe psychological responses, and no associated persisting adverse physiological or psychological effects during or after use. However, it is important to note that long-term physical effects directly attributed to the pharmacology of psilocybin mushrooms are rare, and research suggests that they may also be influenced by underlying psychological disorders.

    Risks and Considerations

    While psilocybin has been associated with potential therapeutic benefits, it is essential to consider the risks and individual variability in response to the substance. Short-term effects of psilocybin use may include altered perception of time, hallucinations, problems separating reality from fantasy, panic, symptoms of psychosis, nausea/vomiting, muscle weakness, impaired coordination, and increased heart rate and blood pressure[5]. Additionally, individuals with pre-existing conditions may experience harmful effects from psilocybin use, and mental state changes can be unpredictable, making the drug potentially dangerous[5].

    In conclusion, the long-term effects of psilocybin use are complex and multifaceted, with potential benefits for mental health and well-being, as well as risks associated with individual variability and pre-existing conditions. Ongoing research is essential to further understand the long-term effects of psilocybin and to ensure the safe and responsible use of this substance in potential therapeutic applications.

    Source TCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
