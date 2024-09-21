What Are the Benefits of Rowing?

The benefits of rowing are countless in the physical and psychological dimensions of a person. In terms of overall health, improving cardiovascular capacity is reason enough to start in the sport of rowing. Rowing is an Olympic water sport that involves moving a boat across the surface of the water through coordinated physical movements using oars, which act as levers that provide propulsion.

The reason why rowing has become one of the most popular sports is that it is one of the most complete exercises, yielding faster results. Furthermore, when practiced in a team, the psychological benefits are positive. It increases the body’s endurance and strength because the main muscles are worked. Next, we present all the benefits of rowing for your body:

Strengthening of the muscules

The muscles of the lower and upper body are involved in the practice of rowing. In the muscles of the back (latissimus dorsi, rhomboids, and trapezius), in the arms (deltoids, triceps, and biceps), in the legs (glutes, quadriceps, and hamstrings), and in all the abdominal muscles, it provides strength, eliminates excess fat, and defines the body’s lines in a short time. Rowing is a complete exercise that helps achieve results much faster than the time required to see the same results in the gym.

Release endorphins.

The benefits of rowing are similar to those obtained from aerobic exercise, but with a greater impact because the demands are higher than those of other aerobic activities. When endorphins are released, mood and sleep quality automatically improve, and they also generate enough feelings of pleasure to reduce stress levels. People who suffer from insomnia may experience a reduction in this condition in a short time, especially when rowing is practiced consistently.

It eliminates the stiffness of the joints.

Among the consequences of not staying active and not exercising is joint stiffness. This condition leads to the body aging faster than normal, causing pain and a decrease in the elasticity of muscle tissue; therefore, the body’s natural mobility is diminished. The practice of rowing helps keep the body young, eliminates stiffness, and strengthens the body as a whole.

It helps to eliminate body fat without consequences.

Many people undergo complex diets to eliminate excess body fat and thereby look and feel healthier. However, practicing rowing consistently helps to naturally reduce body fat while conditioning the body’s metabolism to absorb nutrients from food and effectively burn unhealthy fat. This is one of the most notable benefits of rowing because the weight loss achieved through the practice of this sport goes hand in hand with the definition of healthy muscles.

It improves cardiovascular endurance.

The strengthening of the cardiovascular system is of utmost importance for all human beings. One of the benefits of rowing is related to the improvement of cardiovascular capacity. The practice of rowing directly aids in strengthening heart and lung health; moreover, the benefits extend to the effective prevention of high blood pressure and the control of blood sugar levels.

It is important to emphasize that rowing practice should be accompanied by a healthy diet, which must include the essential nutrients needed after training. The constant intake of water, to keep the skin and the body’s organs at the required levels of hydration, and the necessary sun protection to prevent UV rays from affecting the skin during training.

