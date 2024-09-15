Whale Season Starts! Find Out Here How to Enjoy It

Humpback whales carry out one of the longest migrations in the animal kingdom, traveling from the cold polar waters to the tropics to reproduce and give birth to their young, in an incredible and unique spectacle of nature that can be enjoyed in Costa Rica.

The warmth of these crystalline waters makes them one of the favorite channels for these majestic marine mammals to carry out their migration and delight national and foreign tourists with a fascinating experience.

Whale watching, in addition to being the pillar for the economic development of coastal communities, also encourages the conservation of biodiversity. During this month and until October, tourists will be able to observe them from boats that leave from Quepos, Dominical and Uvita, including Golfito.

If you are thinking of enjoying the show, the agencies have a varied offer in terms of complementary services, duration, type of transportation and price. Most of the packages include food and snorkeling equipment, along with the sighting, which on average lasts three to four hours.

Unmissable

“Watching humpback whales and their calves leaping in the ocean is something we should all definitely see at some point in our lives. This is why we are so excited to announce the start of whale season, a unique opportunity to experience this up close. fascinating natural phenomenon,” said Jeff Duchesneau, manager of Marina Pez Vela.

“We want to create an experience where people can not only enjoy whale watching, but also have a very special day, surrounded by sun, good food and a great atmosphere. These tours provide a safe and educational experience, in the that combines the luxury of catamaran travel with the majesty of our oceans and their marine life,” Duchesneau added.

In Uvita, this weekend the Whale Festival begins with a Parade led by the children of the community who participate in the bands of the La Flor de Bahía school and La Uvita school and also the Liceo de Uvita.

In addition, there will be boats from the tour operators and the Latin Fusion and Folcluosa dance groups from the neighboring community of Palmar. Later, the opening ceremony will be held in the Bahía Community Hall.

In this community the tours start from ₡22 thousand for adults and ₡15 thousand for children from 4 to 9 years old; For foreigners the cost is $65 adults and $45 children.

Recommendations

Wear comfortable clothing that protects you from the sun

If you suffer from dizziness, consult your doctor about pills

Take the tour in the morning

Hydrate

Use sunscreen

Bring extra clothes

