Wellness Tourism: What It Is and What Are Its Characteristics

Wellness tourism is a segment that covers trips related to the physical, mental and emotional well-being of people. It is related to trips aimed at maintaining or improving the well-being of the people who make them.

This activity encompasses many variables since there are various factors that can impact a person’s well-being, including physical, mental or emotional aspects.Although for many tourists any trip represents a contribution to well-being, since the pandemic it is a type of tourism that is constantly growing.For example, it is very common for the hotels where the traveler stays to have a spa, and yoga centers are also implemented on several cruise ships.

What types of wellness tourism exist?

There are several activities that can be framed within what is wellness tourism, depending on the motivations of the travelers, among which are:

Spiritual-existential: spiritual retreats or holistic trips, among others.

Physical: sports activities, yoga centers, etc.

Doctors: visit medical clinics, thermal treatments, etc.

Relax: visits to a destination with the intention of relaxing, spa uses, thermal tourism, etc.

Is wellness tourism and health tourism the same?

A term that tends to be confused with wellness tourism is health tourism. Although they are related to each other, they are not the same.In reality, health tourism focuses on traveling for medical reasons, whether for treatments such as fertility, cosmetic surgeries, to have a better quality operation or to reduce costs.In this way, it can be stated that health tourism is one of the branches that is part of wellness tourism.