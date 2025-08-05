A waterspout was captured on numerous cell phones this Wednesday afternoon in the waters of the Gulf of Nicoya. One of these videos captures the water phenomenon off the coast of Lepanto, a district in the central canton of Puntarenas.

No danger

The National Meteorological Institute has previously indicated that a waterspout is a column of air in the form of a vortex or whirlpool, recorded over a body of water. This body of water can be the sea or a lake. Its appearance occurs when there are cumulonimbus clouds that generate local instability, causing the appearance of these columns. Unlike tornadoes, the existence of danger to citizens on land is very low. However, they can be a concern for vessels near these columns.

More waterspouts in the recent past

Last month, several waterspouts were recorded in the Costa Rican Pacific. On the 7th of that month, residents of central Puntarenas recorded a waterspout this Wednesday in the waters off the Paseo de los Turistas.

On June 5, a waterspout was recorded in Quepos. It was a single one that appeared in the afternoon in the Matapalo beach area, on the way to the south of the country.

