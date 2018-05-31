Why is it recommended taking vitamin B complex before getting pregnant? It is essential for the health of the newborn, which is why it is very important to take it before and during the first stage of pregnancy. Folic acid helps the baby’s nervous system develop properly and prevents defects in the formation of the brain or spinal cord.

There are other nutrients that should not be missed out in the diet of the woman who wishes to conceive. These are: proteins, calcium, iron, zinc, carbohydrates, lipids, fiber, and vitamin D. Each one has a specific function and we can find them in a large variety of foods.

Breaking myths

The first is the classic “eating for two”, it is an erroneous recomendation because in reality only between 300 and 450 additional calories are required, which are well covered with the mid-morning and mid-afternoon snacks. It is best to consume all food groups unless the gynecologist indicates otherwise.

It is also important to hydrate, taking more than eight glasses of water a day. Decrease the consumption of fats, increase the intake of fruits and vegetables, and perform moderate physical activities. Walking is an excellent option.

The second is not to drink soda, coffee or cocktails. That is true you have to avoid the stimulants of the central system, such as alcoholic beverages, theine and caffeine since these prevent the correct absorption of calcium and iron

The third belief affects sushi fans, during pregnancy it is not recommended to eat raw foods, such as eggs, fish, or seafood. Also, do not eat meats that are not well cooked, because they might not be exempt from having harmful microorganisms. Any dish that contains raw egg can be contaminated with salmonella.

The fourth is our favorite cravings

Scientific research sought out to determine if the cravings whether they are justified or not, and having no desire for a particular type of food, reveals that the woman’s body actually needs the nourishment that the food she wants contains. This has not been clarified yet.

Some pregnant women have cravings for sweets, but there are women who have other types of cravings that are not foods, like mud or clay, it is important to emphasize that consenting to this desire can be dangerous for both her and the baby.

In short if you have a craving please be careful once in a while taking care not to exceed in the amounts. Cravings with excess fat or seasonings can be substituted by eating fruits with honey, yogurt or grated vegetables.

And after, everything that goes up must come down

It is obvious that you want to lose those kilos that you gained as quickly as possible, but be patient. Submitting to a super-strict diet may result in depriving yourself of essential nutrients thus adding new concerns for the welfare of the baby, also increasing your stress level and sabotaging your weight loss.

The key is not to eat less but to eat the amount necessary to have enough energy. Women who practice breastfeeding recover their figure faster because they spend more calories and this helps them lose weight naturally.

There are specialists who recommend the importance of carrying out at least five meals a day to accelerate metabolism specially eating vegetables and fruits with their skin so that in this way you will consume more fibers and avoid constipation.

It is also advisable to eat slowly, consume milk and dairy products, avoid sweets and excess sugar, prepare foods cooked on the grill, baked, roasted, steamed, instead of fried and other greasy food.

The best diet

It is one that includes all food groups, served in portions and quantities according to our needs. We are all different so our plan must be personalized.

8 tips to lose weight faster

1) Make all the meals the same day that are going to be eaten

2) Prefer whole grains for your daily fiber intake

3) Choose white cheeses

4) Consume legumes

5) Include lots of oleaginous like almonds, hazelnuts, peanuts, nuts, or pistachios as your perfect combination for your salad or fruit in the night

6) Raw vegetables leave a feeling of fullness for a longer time

7) Take two liters of water a day

8) Perform 30 minutes of physical activity daily

Five rules for a healthy diet

1) Complete each meal with fruits.

2) Balance the nutrients, keeping the right portions between them.

3) Make your that your caloric intake be sufficient to cover the needs of energy and nutrients of your body.

4) Assure that your diet includes different foods so there is diversity.

5) Adjust to the specific tastes and culture of the person.