More
    Search
    Entertainment
    Updated:

    Watch Oscar-winner Jessica Chastain Dancing and Enjoying Her Vacation in Costa Rica

    During her stay, she posted photos and videos on social media showing fun moments, including one in which she is seen dancing

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Actress Jessica Chastain shared images from her vacation in Costa Rica, where she took the opportunity to relax and spend time with friends at the Nekajui Hotel, located on the Papagayo Peninsula. During her stay, she posted photos and videos on social media showing fun moments, including one in which she is seen dancing.

    An unforgettable trip

    The clip revealed a more relaxed and relatable side of the actress. “Grateful for another unforgettable trip with my loyal fans. You are my constants, my people, my heart. Thank you @nekajuireserve for the memories. We will cherish this one for a long time,” she wrote alongside the post.

    Getting away from it all

    Chastain, recognized for her work in film and television, has won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and SAG Awards. This time, she has chosen to leave aside the work routine and enjoy a few days in nature, surrounded by friends and away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaWILMER USECHE
    Previous article
    Tips for Correctly Reading Nutrition Labels in Costa Rica
    Next article
    Laus Deo Choir of Costa Rica Opens Call for Junior Membership

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Featured EventTCRN STAFF -

    What’s My Age Again?”: The Great Costa Rican Philharmonic’s Rock, Pop and Punk Presentation at the Melico Salazar

    The Philharmonic Orchestra will present “What’s My Age Again?”, a show featuring arranged versions of hits from bands and...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »