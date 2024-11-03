Today, Volaris Costa Rica, the ultra-low-cost airline operating in Central America, Mexico, and the United States, inaugurated its new international route connecting San José with Guadalajara.

The direct flight is available on Tuesdays and Saturdays for travelers.

“Guadalajara is one of Volaris’s most important operational hubs, due to its network of national and international connections.” Through the route between San José and Guadalajara, we are providing our customers with extensive connectivity to new destinations, both in Mexico and the United States. At the same time, we are promoting the development of local economies and multi-destination tourism in the region,” said Ronny Rodríguez, Director of Sustainability and Corporate Development at Volaris.

Travelers who choose the route between San José and Guadalajara to travel north will be able to easily connect to destinations such as: Tijuana, Monterrey, Mexico City, Puerto Vallarta, and Los Cabos in Mexico, as well as Los Angeles, Fresno, and Ontario in California, and Houston (HOU) in Texas, United States.

Many destinations

Volaris offers a total of 21 destinations to the United States and 26 to Mexico for those staying overnight in the Jalisco city. The new option to connect the state of Jalisco, Mexico with Costa Rica offers those traveling from Mexico to the south a preferred destination for ecotourists and nature lovers or unparalleled beaches, and to take advantage of Volaris’ connections in the region, mainly El Salvador and Guatemala.

Increased tourist flow

Between January and August 2024, a total of 94,903 Costa Ricans traveled to Mexico and 62,822 Mexicans arrived in Costa Rica by air. Costa Rica recorded the arrival of 2.1 million tourists by air during the first eight months of 2024, a figure that represents a 10.4% increase compared to the same period of the previous year, according to the latest data provided by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute. (ICT).

“This flight complements and strengthens the strategic promotional efforts that the Costa Rican Tourism Institute has been carrying out in Mexico since last year and in recent months, with the clear objective of increasing the visitation of Mexican tourists, so they can enjoy the nature, biodiversity, gastronomy, culture, and the essence of Pura Vida,” highlighted William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism of Costa Rica.

