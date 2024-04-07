Venezuelans Have Become the Second Most Economically Important Migrating Community in Costa Rica

What is the impact of the almost 30,000 Venezuelans who have settled in Costa Rica permanently? That is the question that an international study presented this past Thursday tried to decipher and that covered topics ranging from the payment of taxes to the type of jobs carried out by this segment of migrants. The estimate is that Venezuelan nationality has already established itself as the second most common among the immigrant group.

The measurement, sponsored by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Chamber of Venezuelan Entrepreneurs Abroad (Cavex), as well as the cooperation of the United States and Sweden, calculated that by 2023 the payment of consumption taxes generated Costa Rican State a figure of more than $40,207,434.

In contrast, they point out that Venezuelans would have consumed about $20.5 million in health services and $15.9 million in public education, resulting in a surplus.

The report also argues that if the Venezuelan diaspora becomes more formalized, greater revenue could be raised. “The potential fiscal impact would reach the sum of $47,479,744, which represents 0.38% of the total tax collection in Costa Rica in the year,” it postulates.

How much money do they earn?

According to the findings of the document, the Venezuelan population in the country develops mainly in commerce. Also in professional, technical, business and financial support services, followed by the food area. In total, 55.8% are working. Regarding salaries, they maintain that those in the informal sector have an income of around $453.5. The figure rises to $1,203 among those who move to the formal sector.

Other interesting findings

The study was used to characterize the Venezuelan population in Costa Rica to better understand its elements. It highlighted that women are the majority, representing 61.39% of the group. By age, people between 40 and 49 years old (30%) lead the way, followed by those between 30 and 39 years old (26%) and then those between 50 and 59 years old (22%).

Another striking factor is that the majority – three quarters – arrive with university studies; even having master’s degrees and even doctorates. However, only 33% manage to position themselves within their profession. Finally, they note that there is an important sector of the diaspora concentrated in San José, but they cover the entire country.