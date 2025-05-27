More
    Venezuela Grows the Best Coffee in the World, According to International Experts

    Venezuelan Coffee Is Making Its Way to the World for Its Quality and Flavor

    By TCRN STAFF
    Venezuelans produce the best coffee in terms of quality, not quantity, unlike other neighboring countries, where the opposite is true. This is due to factors such as soil and climate conditions that influence the production of coffee with an intense fragrance and aroma.

    Coffee specialists, emphasize that Venezuelan coffee is making its way back into the international market for its quality and flavor, with unique characteristics and flavors that are increasingly recognized by more people around the world.

    Production Reborn

    Coffee production is reborn in Venezuela, with “more than 50,000 hectares of land under renovation and production underway.” There are many producers who no longer produce at the levels of 1920, when Venezuela was the second-largest producer in the world, “but little by little we have been taking great strides and advancing to place Venezuelan coffee at the top of the world.”

    Táchira and Mérida states with the best beans

    The coffee produced in the mountains of Táchira and Mérida in Venezuela is renowned for its high quality and is considered one of the best coffees in the world. Venezuelan coffee from the Andean regions stands out for its unique flavor, intense aroma, and balanced body. It has even won international competitions and is recognized for its superior quality. With a long history and tradition, this has contributed to the production of high-quality coffee. The mountains of the Andean region, with their favorable soils and climate, are ideal for growing internationally renowned coffee.

    ExpoPyme 2025: A Space for Entrepreneur Growth in Costa Rica

