Costa Rica already has 4,023 cases of Coronavirus and the daily increase has been managed in terms of hundreds for several days.

Given the increases, the government tightened both commercial and vehicle restrictions.

The changes in the movement of cars and motorcycles throughout the country, which are effective from this Friday, the 3rd until next Monday, July 13th , will be as follows:

Orange and yellow alert:



For the communities under orange and yellow alert (almost the entire country, except the border areas detailed below), private drivers will be able to circulate from Monday to Friday from 5:00 a.m. at 7:00 p.m., according to the number plate restrictions established since the beginning of the Pandemic.

That is, the night vehicle restriction will be total from 7:00 p.m. throughout the country,

except for some border areas that maintain differentiated restrictions.

As for the circulation by termination of the license plate, except for the list of

exceptions issued from weeks ago,

these numbers may not circulate:

Monday: 1 and 2

Tuesday: 3 and 4

Wednesday: 5 and 6

Thursday: 7 and 8

Friday: 9 and 0

For Saturdays and Sundays, the car can be used from 5:00 a.m. at 7:00 p.m. to go only to establishments authorized by the Ministry of Health according to the alert that is maintained in the canton or district.

In addition you will not be able to circulate if your plate ends in these

numbers:

Saturdays: 0, 2, 4, 6 and 8 (pairs)

Sundays: 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 (odd)

Both public bus and taxi transportation will continue to operate regularly

Some border areas will have differentiated vehicle measures established by the Ministry of Health, given the latent risk of an increase of cases in the area.

For several cantons and border towns the restriction will be stronger and will go from 5:00 a.m. at 5:00 p.m. according to the termination of the license plate. That is to say, after 5 in the afternoon it will not be possible to circulate but for said exceptions.

This modality includes the cantons of:

La Cruz

Upala

Guatuso

Los Chiles

Corredores

and Río Cuarto, all on orange alert

In the canton of San Carlos:

Aguas Zarcas

Cutris

Pital

Pocosol

Venice

The southeast sector of La Fortuna de San Carlos district (Tres Esquinas, Los Ángeles, Sonafluca, La Perla, San Isidro, El Tanque, San Jorge, Santa Cecilia)

and in the district of Florencia, La Vega and Bonanza

in Sarapiquí: Plains of Gaspar and Curuña

in Siquirres: Pacuarito and Reventazón

in Pococí: La Rita, Roxana, Cariari and Colorado

in Guacimo: Duacarí

in Coto Brus: Sabalito and Agua Buena.

In addition, the restriction of access to navigation of the following rivers is maintained, from Monday to Sunday from 5:00 p.m. at 5:00 a.m .:

Medio Quesos

Frío

Tortuguero canals

Colorado

Sarapiquí

and San Carlos.