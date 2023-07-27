Vegan Diet in Childhood and Adolescence: Instructions For Use

Not all nutrients are easily obtained on a vegan diet. The first and well-known exception is vitamin B12, since there are no reliable sources in plant-based foods, even if they are fortified. All vegans from the age of six months should take a supplement of this compound

Currently, 15% of Europeans consider themselves vegan, and the numbers are increasing. The scientific evidence on the benefits of excluding foods of animal origin in adults is given above all by observational studies in which this practice is related to the incidence of chronic degenerative diseases, such as obesity, cardiovascular disease, type II diabetes or cancer.

However, during childhood and adolescence there is a greater risk that these diets fall short, since the energy and nutrient requirements are greater in relation to body weight due to the needs of development and growth.

Evidence and controversy

The truth is that systematic reviews of observational studies have not found significant changes in the weight and height of vegetarian and vegan children and adolescents.

However, more work is needed on other indicators that reflect the body status of nutrients such as iron, calcium, zinc, selenium, iodine, retinol, and vitamin D, among others. Because, in general, the number of investigations with young people to assess the effects of veganism on their health is much less than in the case of adults.

For all these reasons, there is still controversy among scientific societies and health professionals about the suitability of these diets for minors. Especially in early childhood, that is, up to two years.

The most complete menu

And what foods should a vegan menu include to cover nutritional needs during childhood and adolescence? Let’s go nutrient by nutrient:

Proteins

Minors should consume legumes daily (chickpeas, lentils, beans, peas…), and alternate with soybeans and their derivatives (tofu, tempeh and textured soybeans).

Iron and zinc

It is necessary to frequently include legumes, seeds, nuts, whole grains, dried fruits and some green leafy vegetables on the plate. They should be taken with fresh fruits for dessert and raw vegetables as a source of vitamin C, citric acid and other organic acids that improve their absorption.

Calcium

It is provided by the vegetables of the cabbage family: cabbage, collard greens, kale, broccoli… Almonds, sesame and its cream, curdled tofu with calcium salts and drinks enriched with this nutrient are also a very important source and should be present daily in your diet.

Iodine

It must be taken into account that its main sources are, apart from fish and shellfish, non-organic dairy products and iodized salt. As a result, the vegan population may suffer from a deficiency of this element, especially when the use of iodized salt is low. To remedy this, some adults regularly include algae in their diet. We must bear in mind that kombu, arame and hiziki algae are not recommended due to their excessive iodine content, especially during childhood. Yes, it is advisable to use iodized salt on a regular basis.

Selenium

It is present in highly variable amounts in vegetables depending on the characteristics of the soil. For this reason, in the absence of further studies, attention should be paid to including foods rich in this trace element (known as “selenium accumulators”): garlic, onion, leek, broccoli or cabbage. Brazil nuts have a very high amount and should be taken in moderation, no more than one a day.

Vitamin A

To acquire it in the form of carotenoids, the little ones should regularly eat sweet potatoes, carrots, green leafy vegetables such as spinach, cabbage and chard, pumpkins, peppers, parsley and stone fruits such as apricots or peaches.

It is found mostly in nuts and seeds and flax, hemp and chia oils.

Nutritional gaps

But not all nutrients are easily obtained on a vegan diet. The first and well-known exception is vitamin B12, since there are no reliable sources in food sources.Even if they are fortified. All vegans six months and older should take a supplement of this compound.

Furthermore, if sun exposure is not sufficient, there may be vitamin D deficiency. Then, supplementation with vegetable vitamin D3, from lichens, should be considered.

Finally, due to its physiological role in psychomotor and vision development, the available scientific evidence indicates that including a vegetable source of omega-3 DHA from microalgae oil may be recommended for up to two years.

It should be remembered that any dietary pattern can be unhealthy and/or nutritionally incomplete, including the omnivorous one. The vegan option is not a necessary condition for being malnourished.

In addition, the choice of this diet by families goes far beyond health or environmental reasons: it is an expression of their way of life. For this reason, it is important that health professionals are familiar with its key points in order to advise families and that their meals are not only healthy, but nutritionally sufficient and sustainable.