Vapers Are Prohibited on the University of Costa Rica Campus, Warning that they Would be Normalizing Smoking Again

“The UCR is a space free of tobacco smoke and also of the substances released by vapers.”In this way, the University of Costa Rica announced the modification of the regulations that removed cigarettes from its spaces since 2012 to also include electronic nicotine administration systems, similar systems without nicotine and electronic devices that use heated tobacco and similar technologies.

On the one hand, the institution justifies the decision with health approaches, promotion of healthy lifestyles and attention to environmental impact. On the other hand, it warns of how new formats are once again showing off practices similar to smoking.

“The UCR recognizes that both public and institutional policies have achieved smoke-free environments and have denatured its consumption in public areas. However, vaping has attempted to normalize it again,” said the director of the University Council, Jaime Caravaca.Added to this is the market niche that vapers have found among younger people, while questioning their effects.

Much concern

“We are concerned about the notable popularity that these devices have acquired among the adolescent population and young adults,” he said.“Various academic and scientific studies show that vaping does not help to quit smoking and, on the contrary, exposes users to chemical, toxic substances and metallic particles that can cause serious damage to health,” he noted.

Authorities at war with vapers

The new UCR rules also join calls from the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) and the Ministry of Health to avoid the consumption of vaping devices.This last entity, in fact, prohibited at the end of May the sale, use, marketing, promotion and sponsorship of vaping liquids that contain synthetic nicotine and cannabinoids.

Minister Mary Munive pointed out that the problems and health effects due to vaping are on the rise. The leader cited the reports of the National Poisoning Center that deals with cases when there are symptoms of significant poisoning.

Overwhelming data

By 2023, the CCSS unit recorded 14 poisonings due to vaping, of which 9 were minors and 7 required hospital care.“The data is overwhelming. They look like toys without being toys, to make them more attractive. They are toxic at the lung level, the kidney is not suitable to receive these substances,” Munive then highlighted.

Caravaca also echoed these effects of vapers, arguing that the effects range from respiratory difficulty; going on to tachycardia, chronic cough, nausea, vomiting, anxiety and even allusions.

