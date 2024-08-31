Van Gogh Exhibition Extends Until September 1st at the Costa Rica Children’s Museum

The Costa Rican Center for Science and Culture reported that, at the request of the public, it decided to extend the exhibition “VAN GOGH, IMMERSIVE ART EXPERIENCE” until Sunday, September 1st.

The presentation was scheduled to end in mid-August, however, since its opening on July 12, thousands of visitors have enjoyed this experience that combines art, technology and storytelling, confirming its success.

The exhibition has a 90-minute tour that includes 7 interactive sections

Attendees can enjoy large-format projections, immersive soundtracks, virtual reality devices and biographical sketches about Vincent Van Gogh. In addition, there are photobooth areas, artistic workshops and an exhibition of more than 70 emblematic works by the master.

The experience was created by Italian digital artist Stefano Fake, who combines art, history and cutting-edge technology to offer a multi-sensory journey.This innovative format transports viewers to an intense aesthetic dimension, captivating the mind in a stimulating environment.

Tickets and Schedules

It is important to remember that the tours are scheduled per day and with limited space.Tickets must be purchased in advance on the boleteria.museocr.org page, at a cost of ¢5,500 for children and adults.Opening hours are Tuesday to Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Ronny Jiménez, Director of Communications for the National Gallery, emphasized the importance of arriving 10 minutes before the time selected for the tour. This will allow for ticket verification and ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience.For more details about the immersive exhibition, the public can visit the CR National Gallery Facebook page or send a message to WhatsApp 7003 7070.

