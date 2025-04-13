More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    US Immigration Chief Wants Deportations to Latin America Work “Like Amazon”

    The government invoked a 17th-century law, known as the Alien Enemies Act, to justify these expulsions

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    “Amazon for human beings”: this is how the director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Todd Lyons, wants migrant deportations in the United States to work.

    Speaking at a Border Security conference in Phoenix, Arizona, the high-ranking official stressed that his administration must begin treating the expulsion of migrants from the country “like a business,” according to local media outlet AZMirror.

    His statements come as the Donald Trump administration, which promised to carry out the largest deportation campaign in US history, is under scrutiny from the courts for detaining migrants without criminal records or with any type of legal status.

    Aggressive actions

    Among Trump’s most aggressive actions to accelerate expulsions and crack down on immigration is the transfer of more than 200 people, mostly Venezuelan migrants with no criminal record, to a mega-prison in El Salvador, according to a CBS report.

    17th-century law known as the Alien Enemies Act

    The administration invoked a 17th-century law known as the Alien Enemies Act to justify these expulsions. Several human rights organizations have already filed lawsuits to counter the use of this law.

    Right to challenge their deportation

    This past Wednesday, the Supreme Court lifted a federal court order blocking the expulsions of Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador, but stated that those detained have the right to notice and to challenge their deportation within “a reasonable time.”

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaWILMER USECHE
    Previous article
    Top 10 Best Surfing Beaches in Costa Rica, According to Experts

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    TCRNTCRN STAFF -

    Top 10 Best Surfing Beaches in Costa Rica, According to Experts

    Costa Rica has earned a prominent place on the world surfing map, not only for the quality of its...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »