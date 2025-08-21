More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    University of Costa Rica Promotes Pioneering Protocol for Home Collection of Breast Milk

    Delivering to hospitals, ensuring food safety and quality

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    A research project from the Graduate Studies System of the University of Costa Rica (UCR) developed a pioneering protocol for collecting breast milk from homes and delivering it to hospitals, ensuring food safety and quality.

    The model emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic, when donor mothers were unable to access milk banks. The project was led by Diana Víquez Barrantes, M.Sc., a graduate of the Master’s in Food Science program, in coordination with the Human Milk Bank of the Women’s Hospital.

    The proposal included a HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points) plan to identify and reduce biological and chemical risks. It also generated educational materials for milk bank staff and donors, with recommendations on hygiene, temperature control, and extraction and storage techniques. “The Milk Bank saves lives,” Víquez Barrantes emphasized, underscoring the need for the milk to reach newborns in optimal condition.

    Network of banks and collection centers

    Costa Rica has three human milk banks at the Carlos Luis Valverde Vega, Women’s, and Monseñor Sanabria Hospitals, as well as collection centers at the Enrique Baltodano, Anexión, and San Carlos Hospitals.

    Dr. Diana Madrid Chevez, coordinator of the Milk Bank at Monseñor Sanabria Hospital, emphasized that “breast milk is, in essence, the first vaccine a baby receives” and that donating helps prevent infections, allergies, and chronic diseases.

    Mothers interested in donating should visit an authorized bank or center to become certified and receive guidance. The goal, according to the specialist, is to ensure that no neonatal unit in the country is left without access to donated breast milk.

    An act of solidarity with a vital impact

    Strengthening the food bank network and implementing home collection programs aims to expand coverage and ensure that more premature babies receive this vital food.

    - Advertisement -
    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaWILMER USECHE
    Previous article
    Flowers of the African Diaspora Festival Celebrates 27 Years of Afro-Costa Rican Art and Memory
    Next article
    Costa Rican Grant Launches $4 Million Plan to Help Indigenous Communities Modernize and Make Production More Sustainable

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    A Wise Sloth Answers Questions about Biodiversity in Costa Rica

    In a country like Costa Rica, with more than 94,000 registered species and 5% of the world's biodiversity within...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2025 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »