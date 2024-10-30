Understanding the Value of Ancestral Knowledge for Conservation of Biodiversity in Costa Rica

When the road opened in our community, immediately came the sale of alcohol, invasion, theft, and sale of our lands. Instead of leaving or letting the situation continue, I formed a group with other women to fight, reclaim, cultivate, and market our land.

As the leader of a small group of women in Gavilán Canta, in Talamanca, I believe that this ancestral cultural practice has been key not only to defend our land but also to maintain its biodiversity against so many threats. This knowledge is crucial for our mission to protect and conserve the land everywhere.

Our ancestral knowledge is inherited —such as the way to conserve nature, preserve seeds, work with the phases of the moon, what to do and what not to do when planting, spirituality, the connection with Mother Earth, the relationship with the forest–. These ancestral practices are something that our ancestors, grandparents, and parents taught us from a very young age, and although we can teach conservation practices and cultural agricultural techniques, it is important to understand that we also have a deep connection with nature through the forest, which is even broader and more spiritual.

Unfortunately, the younger generations lack this knowledge, which is concerning because, if it is neither practiced nor transmitted, it could gradually dissipate. And indeed, all this that is in our roots has an impact that transcends theory; it is linked to the conservation and preservation of biodiversity.

The main reason why indigenous communities and forests exist, even today, is the power of this practical knowledge that we have sought to keep alive and replicate in our children; only in this way will we continue to conserve our natural resources.

This very preservation has allowed us to expand our knowledge regarding which trees produce food, which are good for animals, which are medicinal, and which plants to use for healing or, conversely, which are not suitable for consumption.

We were taught how to produce using ancestral practices. For example, our Ancestral Planting System has five categories: Witö, which is the space closest to the house, where the most frequently used plants, both edible and medicinal, are cultivated; Sa Delí, a space for raising animals such as birds, pigs, and goats; Chámugrö or Tsirugrö, a comprehensive farm with permanent products like cocoa, bananas, and fruit trees; Teitö or Bulurú, spaces where staple grains and tubers are planted using techniques that allow for soil rotation; and Sá Chä, a territory for collective and solidarity use that includes Käbata (forest), Karkía (timber trees), and Ká dí eme (water sources), a place of high spiritual content where a ceremony and prayer are required before entering.

Similarly, it is extremely important for us to protect water sources, which is why we do not cut down trees near springs or streams. We understand that everything is connected with our forest management systems. To preserve biodiversity, we must understand the interrelationship between plants, animals, fish, and ourselves. This starts with how we protect and preserve our seeds.

“Pintadito” corn example

The “pintadito” corn, for example, represents the diversity we are all born into. Their different colors—yellow, purple, black, white, pink—manifest the diversity of humanity, and this symbolizes that we are all brothers and sisters. However, unfortunately, discrimination and disrespect for indigenous knowledge continue to be problems.

Some people use chemicals that contaminate the water, making it unsafe for fishing. We alert communities when the fish are not safe and encourage them to adopt practices that protect the environment. For us, the forest is like a natural hardware store.

Now, we want others to also focus on strengthening ancestral knowledge. Organizations must diversify and associate crops with ancestral practices, as this is the best way indigenous peoples have survived and the most favorable solution for biodiversity.

It is time for governments and international cooperators to recognize the work of us indigenous peoples in the conservation and protection of natural resources, biodiversity, and ecosystems, supporting our efforts in conservation and cultural production.

As indigenous women, we inherit the clan, transmit cultural knowledge, and ensure that our children learn these practices, which are essential for sustaining agriculture and biodiversity. Our work is vital for the soil, the forest, nature, and biodiversity. It’s time to recognize the great efforts made by Indigenous women in these areas.

If we do not preserve, protect, and transmit this knowledge, who will?

We need to stop giving resources to intermediaries and ensure they reach the communities and organizations that are truly working to sustain this planet. Currently, we have different conservation, transmission, reforestation, and other initiatives, but we do not receive funding for this work. Despite this, we will continue working, because that’s what we’ve always done, it has never been for the money, we believe it is time for our knowledge to be recognized and used to help everyone defend this one and only planet of ours and its natural biodiversity.

