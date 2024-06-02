UNA Danza Will Come to Downtown San José With Several Free Performances

The contemporary dance season of UNA Danza Joven, a project of the Dance School of the Universidad Nacional, will take place at the Teatro de la Danza, located in the old Fanal, in downtown San José.The dates scheduled are Friday June 7 and Saturday June 8 at 7 p.m., and Sunday June 9 at 6 p.m.Admission is free, but early arrival is recommended, as tickets will be distributed at the theater’s box office on a first-come, first-served basis.
Hasta que no estemos
This season UNA Danza Joven presents the premiere of Hasta que no estemos.This is a work by dancer and choreographer Michelle Sánchez, who received the Mireya Barboza National Dance Award in the category Best Performer 2023.In Michelle’s words, this work “is neither a salvation nor an example of resilience. It is an impossible flower”.
El Valle del Viento
In addition to the premiere of Michelle’s work, there will also be the revival of El valle del viento, a joint creation between the students and the project management.This work is characterized by being an improvisation on stage, where the students compose a dance “expressive and captivating for the audience,” according to UNA.
“From UNA Danza Joven we consider that our work reaches its artistic meaning with the aesthetic experience that the spectator lives.So we extend a cordial invitation to be part of this season of contemporary dance, we are waiting for you to share this unique connection with art in movement!” its members expressed in a press release.
The members
Artistic direction: Fito Guevara
Artistic production and management: Néstor Morera
Student Assistant: Kathleen Soto
Guest artist: Michelle Sánchez
Dancers Performers creators: Kathleen Soto, Mariana Conejo, Irina Quirós, Karen Guido, Jimena Muñoz, Jordy Arias, Paula Rojas and Kristal Quirós.