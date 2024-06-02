More
    UNA Danza Will Come to Downtown San José With Several Free Performances

    This season UNA Danza Joven presents the premiere of “Hasta que no estemos” This is a work by dancer and choreographer Michelle Sánchez

    The contemporary dance season of UNA Danza Joven, a project of the Dance School of the Universidad Nacional, will take place at the Teatro de la Danza, located in the old Fanal, in downtown San José.The dates scheduled are Friday June 7 and Saturday June 8 at 7 p.m., and Sunday June 9 at 6 p.m.Admission is free, but early arrival is recommended, as tickets will be distributed at the theater’s box office on a first-come, first-served basis.

    Hasta que no estemos

    This season UNA Danza Joven presents the premiere of Hasta que no estemos.This is a work by dancer and choreographer Michelle Sánchez, who received the Mireya Barboza National Dance Award in the category Best Performer 2023.In Michelle’s words, this work “is neither a salvation nor an example of resilience. It is an impossible flower”.

    El Valle del Viento

    In addition to the premiere of Michelle’s work, there will also be the revival of El valle del viento, a joint creation between the students and the project management.This work is characterized by being an improvisation on stage, where the students compose a dance “expressive and captivating for the audience,” according to UNA.

    “From UNA Danza Joven we consider that our work reaches its artistic meaning with the aesthetic experience that the spectator lives.So we extend a cordial invitation to be part of this season of contemporary dance, we are waiting for you to share this unique connection with art in movement!” its members expressed in a press release.

    The members

    Artistic direction: Fito Guevara

    Artistic production and management: Néstor Morera

    Student Assistant: Kathleen Soto

    Guest artist: Michelle Sánchez

    Dancers Performers creators: Kathleen Soto, Mariana Conejo, Irina Quirós, Karen Guido, Jimena Muñoz, Jordy Arias, Paula Rojas and Kristal Quirós.

