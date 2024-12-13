A published study has revealed that high consumption of ultra-processed products is associated with faster biological aging. These products include cookies, sodas, and ready-made meals that often contain high levels of sugars, saturated fats, and additives.

The research, published in the journal The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, analyzed data from 24,325 participants in the study titled “Consumption of ultraprocessed foods is associated with accelerated biological aging in the Moli-sani Study.” The Moli-sani study was conducted in Italy between 2005 and 2010 with a total of 24,325 people, with an average age of 55 years and 52% women. The results indicated that those who consumed more than 14% of their daily calories in the form of ultra-processed products showed an acceleration in their biological aging, regardless of the nutritional quality of their diet.

Experts suggest that this type of product, when subjected to intensive industrial processing, loses essential nutrients and fiber, which can affect key physiological functions such as glucose metabolism and gut health.

The conclusion reached by the scientists is that a diet saturated with ultra-processed products is associated with an acceleration of biological aging in a large sample of Italian adults.

How is the consumption of ultraprocessed foods in Costa Rica?

In Costa Rica, there is still no study that provides data on what percentage of the diet consists of processed products. However, there is a study titled “Consumption of Highly Processed and Highly Palatable Foods and Its Relationship with Overweight and Obesity” published in a scientific journal of the University of Costa Rica, which indicates that the consumption of ultra-processed products has increased significantly in recent decades:

According to data published by the NutriCoDE Group on the dietary quality of 187 countries, Costa Rica ranks 11th in the consumption of sweetened beverages, 26th in trans fats, and 2nd in processed meats. (Imamura et al., 2015). According to an analysis with 135 Costa Rican women aged 25 to 45, processed meats (such as salami and mortadella) are the third most consumed source of protein, despite being the least liked. Such consumption was proportional to the socioeconomic level, reinforcing the idea that they are chosen for their low cost

School environment promotes overconsumption

The Costa Rican school environment also promotes the overconsumption of ultra-processed products. In a study conducted in 10 educational centers in Cartago (1268 students), a high consumption of sweetened beverages and filled cookies during snacks was observed, along with inadequate portions rich in carbohydrates served in the school cafeteria and 102 food-selling establishments (such as convenience stores, ice cream shops, pizzerias, supermarkets) within a 400-meter radius around the schools. These findings could be related to the 35% prevalence of overweight and obesity in the sample. (Calvo-Molina et al., 2019).

To promote healthy aging, it is recommended to reduce the consumption of ultra-processed products and opt for a diet rich in water, fresh, and minimally processed foods. Likewise, it is recommended to exercise daily and take care of mental health by engaging in enjoyable activities that keep the mind active.

