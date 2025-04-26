Starting May 1, Costa Rica applicants for U.S. visas must comply with an essential requirement that, if not met, will prevent the consular interview from taking place.

Form DS-160: The Key to Guaranteeing Your Appointment

The change introduced by U.S. authorities requires that the confirmation number on the DS-160 form exactly match the number registered when scheduling the appointment online.

Form DS-160 is an electronic document that collects personal and travel information essential to the visa application process. If this requirement is not properly met, the appointment will be canceled and the application must be rescheduled.

Step-by-Step Guide to Updating Your DS-160 Number

To avoid errors or setbacks during the process, the Embassy recommends carefully following these steps:

Go to the official portal: ais.usa-info.com/es-cr/niv.

Log in with your username.

Go to the “DS-160 Number” section.

Update the box with the number that appears on the form’s confirmation page.

Save the changes and be sure to bring this confirmation with you on the day of your appointment.

Important: The platform only allows you to update your number once, so it is essential to verify that all information is correct before saving.

What happens if the information does not match?

If the number on file does not match the DS-160 form when you show up for the interview, the Embassy will be unable to process the application, and you will need to reschedule the entire process, which may cause delays and complications to your travel plans.

