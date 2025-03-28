More
    Two Tourists Scream in Amazement at a Macaw On a Canopy Tour in Costa Rica and the Video Goes Viral

    Learn about the viral experience of the tourists and the macaw in Costa Rica. An unexpected encounter that frightened the women

    By TCRN STAFF
    TCRN STAFF
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    An incident that occurred in Costa Rica in 2018 recently went viral on platforms like TikTok: it involved a macaw that accompanied two tourists while zipping through a canopy tour. Kelsey Combes told international media that she and her friend thought the bird would attack them, tens of meters above the trees.

    “We were at the top of the mountain ready to go down the canopy, and the bird landed near us. The worker warned us to be careful because they sometimes attack. “That’s why we were screaming in the video (the bird reappeared), because we thought it was going to attack us,” Combes said, according to Yahoo Great Britain. The woman did not reveal the exact location where the curious episode occurred seven years ago.

    Hozier’s Yell Challenge and the Costa Rican Macaw

    Kelsey Combes posted this video of her trip to Costa Rica seven years ago as part of the Hozier’s Yell trend. Here, users show their most eerie moments. The Hozier Yell is a viral phenomenon that originated in the song Northern Attitude, a collaboration between Hozier and Noah Kahan released in 2024.

    This iconic sound comes from a climactic moment in the song, in which Hozier lets out an extended, harmonic scream that aligns perfectly with the building chords. This creates an intense emotional experience for listeners.

