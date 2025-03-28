An incident that occurred in Costa Rica in 2018 recently went viral on platforms like TikTok: it involved a macaw that accompanied two tourists while zipping through a canopy tour. Kelsey Combes told international media that she and her friend thought the bird would attack them, tens of meters above the trees.

“We were at the top of the mountain ready to go down the canopy, and the bird landed near us. The worker warned us to be careful because they sometimes attack. “That’s why we were screaming in the video (the bird reappeared), because we thought it was going to attack us,” Combes said, according to Yahoo Great Britain. The woman did not reveal the exact location where the curious episode occurred seven years ago.

Hozier’s Yell Challenge and the Costa Rican Macaw

Kelsey Combes posted this video of her trip to Costa Rica seven years ago as part of the Hozier’s Yell trend. Here, users show their most eerie moments. The Hozier Yell is a viral phenomenon that originated in the song Northern Attitude, a collaboration between Hozier and Noah Kahan released in 2024.

This iconic sound comes from a climactic moment in the song, in which Hozier lets out an extended, harmonic scream that aligns perfectly with the building chords. This creates an intense emotional experience for listeners.

