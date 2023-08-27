More
    Two Costa Rican Projects Advance to Final Stretch of World Competition in Artificial Intelligence

    The winner of the global competition will be announced in September and will have a chance to win $5,000 in prizes, Intel-powered equipment and mentorship from industry experts

    Costa Rica managed to enter the final stretch of one of the most important Artificial Intelligence (AI) festivals in the world: the Intel AI Global Impact Festival. These are two innovative projects of young Costa Ricans who compete to win globally.This is the third edition of the Intel AI Global Impact Festival. and the first time in which teams from Latin America participate.The winner of the global competition will be announced in September and will win $5,000 in prizes, Intel-powered equipment and mentoring from industry experts.

    To choose the winner, different aspects of the projects will be evaluated, such as:

    • Ethical use of this technology
    • Development of solutions aimed at generating a positive impact on society
    • Creativity
    • Hardware and software implemented
    • Aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations (UN).

    Innovative ideas

    “We are pleased that Costa Rican talent is represented here with innovative ideas with great potential,” said Timothy Scott Hall, director of government affairs for Intel Costa Rica.

    The detail of each project

    Last June, the Ministry of Science, Innovation, Technology and Telecommunications (Micitt) and Intel Costa Rica launched the call for teachers and students in the education system.It was open to students with an interest in technology, science and computing applied to the search for innovations to solve problems of daily life.

    This edition offered the possibility of participating in the categories of Artificial Intelligence Impact Makers (for innovative AI projects developed in two age groups: from 13 to 18 years old and another from 18 years and older). The other is AI Impact Shapers, aimed at teachers.Costa Rica presented a project in each category and two of them are the ones that managed to advance:

    • Impact Makers in Artificial Intelligence
    • Virtual assistant for education
    • Impact Makers in Artificial Intelligence
    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    SourceSergio Arce
    ViaWilmer Useche
