Tribute to Taylor Swift in Costa Rica: The National Philharmonic Concert this December

Taylor Swift music lovers will have the opportunity to hear her hits with arrangements by the Costa Rican Philharmonic Orchestra. This tribute to Swift includes three performances at Teatro Popular Melico Salazar on December 21 and 22.

The singers who will accompany the Orchestra are Sharon Abarca, Priscilla Diaz, Mila Navarro, and Emma Monge, the youngest singer in the group, at just 14 years old, who is part of FilarmoniKids. “I am sure we will all enjoy three exceptional concerts. Having these great singers in our select group of voices and having the girl who auditioned at the time and is now part of FilarmoniKids is a real luxury.” “We continue rehearsing hard and we know that all the Swifties are going to have a great experience,” said Marvin Araya, director of the Philharmonic.

Details for the concert that are worth mentioning:

You can attend in whatever outfit you like.

It is recommended to arrive early to exchange wristbands and meet new Swifties.

It’s a show to sing and dance.

Tickets are available until sold out.

Presentations

December 21, 8:00 p.m.

December 22, 4:00 p.m. and at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets

On oneticketcr.com and they start from ₡23,000

