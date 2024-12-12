More
    Search
    Featured Event
    Updated:

    Tribute to Taylor Swift in Costa Rica: The National Philharmonic Concert this December

    Singer Emma Monge, 14 years old, is part of FilarmoniKids and is one of the confirmed singers for this concert

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Taylor Swift music lovers will have the opportunity to hear her hits with arrangements by the Costa Rican Philharmonic Orchestra. This tribute to Swift includes three performances at Teatro Popular Melico Salazar on December 21 and 22.

    The singers who will accompany the Orchestra are Sharon Abarca, Priscilla Diaz, Mila Navarro, and Emma Monge, the youngest singer in the group, at just 14 years old, who is part of FilarmoniKids. “I am sure we will all enjoy three exceptional concerts. Having these great singers in our select group of voices and having the girl who auditioned at the time and is now part of FilarmoniKids is a real luxury.” “We continue rehearsing hard and we know that all the Swifties are going to have a great experience,” said Marvin Araya, director of the Philharmonic.

    Details for the concert that are worth mentioning:

    You can attend in whatever outfit you like.

    It is recommended to arrive early to exchange wristbands and meet new Swifties.

    It’s a show to sing and dance.

    Tickets are available until sold out.

    Presentations

    December 21, 8:00 p.m.

    December 22, 4:00 p.m. and at 8:00 p.m.

    Tickets

    On oneticketcr.com and they start from ₡23,000

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceMelissa Gonzalez
    ViaBELEIDA DELGADO
    Previous article
    Electric Vehicles Change the Way of Driving in Costa Rica
    Next article
    Macaws, Parrots, and Parakeets Enter Nesting Season in Costa Rica

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Macaws, Parrots, and Parakeets Enter Nesting Season in Costa Rica

    The red and green birds that have become a symbol of the country are about to enter a crucial...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »