Have you ever woken up the night before something important with a realization that you forgot to do something? Perhaps it was the night before a paper was due in college when you realized you forgot to make your bibliography. Or it was a big project at work when you realized you forgot to forward it to your boss ahead of time.

Those are never good feelings as your stomach sinks and nervousness sets in. You might jump out of bed or you make sink back in, realizing you missed your chance.

When it comes to traveling, the last item on your to-do list is to make sure you get a good night’s rest. Travel days can be long, frustrating, and difficult for all involved, so it’s best to make sure you’re well-rested.

Before any of this, you need to make sure you’ve gotten all your pre-travel checklist items checked off.

Did You Check the Red Tape?

Going through a country’s passport control, you’re often rewarded with another stamp in your booklet. You get to show it off to your friends and family while browsing through old memories in your head.

Passport control can also be where you are denied entry into a country because you don’t have the appropriate paperwork. You might not have the right type of visa, proper documentation, or proof of a certain vaccine.

Make sure you visit your destination country’s embassy or consulate page in order to make sure you’re following all the rules. The last thing you want is to be denied entry.

Do You Have Your “just-in-case” Items?

Besides the plane being hit by a meteorite on the way to your destination, losing your bag is a close second. Your bag could have been lost in transit or sent to another city. Either way, there is nothing enjoyable or fun about it.

That’s why you need to have your emergency items packed in your carry-on at all times. Bring an extra pair of clothes, mainly a t-shirt, socks, and a pair of underwear along with a small toiletry bag. Have a carry-on sized tube of toothpaste and small toothbrush. If you’ve got contacts, make sure you have a small bottle with you as well.

Even though it may never happen, it’s always good to have an emergency supply.

Are You 21st Century Ready?

Technology has improved plenty of ways of life, including your travel plans. Instead of printing a ticket, you can simply have a code sent to your email and have it shown to the ticket counter. No more having to rummage through your pockets to find that elusive paper.

In addition to using your phone for your tickets, you need to be carrying a portable battery. You never know how long you may go without seeing an outlet and having the backup battery is vital.

For those long layovers and chill nights, make sure you’re bringing your entertainment. Troypoint is a fantastic service that will help you find ways to watch your favorite shows and movies no matter where you are in the world. Setting up and being ready is easy and quick.

Is Your Phone Plan Good to Go?

While you might be fine to rely on WIFI as you’re traveling, you may want to make sure you can contact friends and family on the go.

If you haven’t already, check with your home provider to make sure there is an option for you. You’re going to have to pay extra but if it’s just for a week, it won’t be so bad.

If you’re planning on staying longer than a few weeks, it might be more worth it to find a SIM card in your destination country. They are much, much cheaper than any roaming charges you might incur and you can usually connect with fewer issues.

Is Your Money Situation Ready?

Having a credit card is a must for any traveler as it comes with loads of benefits. You incur minimum interest charges, can withdraw from any ATM, and you’re better protected from fraud or a stolen card.

But, did you call the credit card company and let them know you’re going? It depends on the card, but some will let you add a travel alert from an app or webpage where others will require that you call ahead.

But before you go, make sure you have a little bit of cash on hand just in case you need some before heading to an ATM.