Travel + Leisure Declares Costa Rica as the “Destination of the Year 2024

The renowned Travel + Leisure magazine declared Costa Rica as the international tourist destination for 2024, in which it addresses a wide variety of topics such as beaches, tours, activities to do such as hiking and many other positive features to explore in the country.

The special that the prestigious publication addresses also refers to travel tips for exploring the Costa Rican territory from end to end, as well as the most recommended destinations, experiences, hotel recommendations, and the rich culture and lifestyle that the Central American country offers. .

A paradise for nature lovers

“Between its diverse flora, fauna and geothermal features, Costa Rica is a paradise for nature lovers. A quarter of the country is reserved for conservation and there are 28 national parks to choose from. In addition, unlike Colombia or Brazil, you can visit multiple ecosystems in one day,” the publication highlights.

According to the magazine, Costa Rica literally translates to “rich coast” and it’s easy to see how it got its name. In addition to world-class beaches in both the Caribbean and the Pacific, this peaceful paradise boasts some of the most biodiverse ecosystems on Earth. In fact, scientists say five percent of the world’s species are found here. For reference, the country is as big as West Virginia.

Unparalleled viewing

“Unparalleled wildlife viewing includes encounters with sleeping sloths, majestic scarlet macaws, beautiful and poisonous tree frogs, and endangered nesting sea turtles. With tenacious determination, they survive, symbiotically, in the shadow of some of the most active volcanoes in the world,” explains one of their articles.

Finally the publication suggests to the traveler who wants to walk in a cloud forest at 10,000 feet above sea level or dreams of riding a horse on a white sand beach, it has never been easier to reach the rich coast. It also recommends non-stop flights to Costa Rica from more than a dozen cities in the United States whether in the rainy season or in the summer.This special edition of Travel & Leisure will be a platform to expose the country to millions of users passionate about tourism and new experiences.