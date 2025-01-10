The railway service that connects San José with Cartago will be available again starting next week, according to Álvaro Bermúdez, executive president of the Costa Rican Railway Institute (Incofer). This reopening marks the end of a suspension that lasted more than two months due to a landslide in the El Fierro sector of Ochomogo.

Progress in the rehabilitation of the track

Bermúdez reported that the rehabilitation work is 85% complete, which will allow the passenger service to be safely resumed between January 16 and 20. During the closure, the train only operated on a partial route to Tres Ríos, in the canton of La Unión. The work on the railway included structural repairs and complementary works such as water channeling and protection against erosion.

Investment and execution of the works

The company Coninesa was contracted to carry out the repairs, with an initial budget of ¢188 million. Of this amount, Incofer has used ¢150 million so far. The final costs will be adjusted once the work is completed, considering the materials provided by the National Emergency Commission (CNE).

Benefit for thousands of users

The return of the train is news welcomed by the people of Cartago. According to Mario Redondo, mayor of Cartago, this means of transport is essential for the nearly 4,000 daily users who travel to the capital for work, education and personal reasons.

“This service not only facilitates mobility to the Greater Metropolitan Area, but is also crucial for tourism, commerce and industrial development of our province,” said Redondo, who also stressed the need to continue strengthening public transport in the region.

Beyond the train: the challenge of public transport

Although measures have been implemented to improve public transport, such as the incorporation of new bus units, Redondo stressed that there is still a long way to go to guarantee a quality offer and meet the demands of the population.

The resumption of the railway service is considered an important step to alleviate traffic congestion in Cartago, but it also highlights the urgency of comprehensive solutions to improve urban mobility in the country.

