Tourists Traveling on Yachts and Sailboats Will be Able to Enter Costa Rica as of September 1st

Tourists traveling by yachts and sailboats will be able to enter Costa Rica as of September 1st. Executive decree 42585-MGP-S, published this past August 29th in the official newspaper La Gaceta, allows foreign visitors to enter by sea, provided they do so in a yacht or sailboat, and through one of the authorized tourist marinas:

• Golfito

•Los Sueños

•Pez Vela

• Banana Bay

• Papagayo

Entrance to the country will be valid for tourists who come – nonstop – from one of the nations to which Costa Rica keeps its borders open, such as the members of the European Union, the United Kingdom; Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, China, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Uruguay or one of 12 authorized states of the United States.

Foreign visitors who do not have a negative C-reactive protein (PCR) test (which must be taken 72 hours before the trip), as well as those who have set sail from a country excluded from the list allowed by the Government of the Republic, will be issued an order to keep 14 days of quarantine. The days that the person has spent on the high seas will be deducted from that period, from the last set por of sail registered in the ship’s log.

As requirements, tourists interested in visiting the national territory must have medical insurance with coverage in case of contracting the SARS-CoV-2 Virus. In addition, they must deliver the document “International Ship Sailing” and complete the Health Pass, issued by the Ministry of Health.

These provisions, according to estimates by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), could represent the entry of a hundred private yachts in the remainder of the year in the tourist marinas of Golfito, Los Sueños, Pez Vela, Banana Bay and Papagayo, with the benefits for the country that this activity brings.