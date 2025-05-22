The emerging mega cruiseships of 7,000+ passengers are aiming to be all inclusive, leaving many of the ports with the huge challenge of boosting creativity on land in order to sustain and grow their revenue. The Caribbean and many of the Atlantic seaports will need to look inland for unique cultural and environmental factors which local professionals may use to further capitalize and grow their cruiseship tourists business.

Costa Rica has globally established itself as a well known biodiverse country with strong conservation laws and practices. The Caribbean coast province of Limon at the foot of the Talamanca Mountain range, with a magestic and extraordinary web of fauna and flora, extends a couple houndred miles south into western Panama. The province complements that with hundreds of miles of virgen beaches, freshwater rivers and canals, feeding the nothern coastline up to Tortuguero, one of the world’s most beathtaking seaturtle breading ground.

Multicultural /multiethnic history of the region

This Caribbean province also was blessed with a unique piece of national history known as the nation’s sports capital. The multicultural /multiethnic history of the region beginning in the late 1800s blended the influences of Afro Caribbeans, Americans, British, Indigenous and Europeans. By the 1940s the region had the country’s first enclosed baseball field, as well as fields for practicing cricquet, soccer, basketball, boxing and even golf. The community build a passion for sports weekend entertainment. This athletic spirit remains today as reflected by the high participation in many national teams.

Diversifying its economy

Accelerated global political and technological changes will force Costa Rica to diversify its economy even further, as it seeks to tap high impact opportunities. Again, Limon stands out with potentially high growth with several key infratructure projects politically frozen on the drawing board, such as a modern cruiseship terminal, marina and international airport, all most likely will be unfrozen by share market demand pressure. Limon province is poised to become the next caribbean destination, only needing to build niche tourists themed markets focus on rich adventurous environmental experiences, as well as the young at heart youth sports entertainment in modern smart-technology venues. Tourists memorable experiences hard to replicate at high sea.

