    Updated:

    Tourists from 60 Countries Will Now Be Able to Stay in Costa Rica For Up to 180 Days

    Good news for all the lovers of enjoying this natural paradise of “Pura Vida”

    By TCRN STAFF
    Costa Rica extended the maximum stay in national territory from 90 to 180 days for tourists from a group of 60 countries.This after the reform to the Regulation for the Granting of Entry Visas to Costa Rica since last June 15. It was announced by Francisco Gamboa, Minister of Economy, as part of the elimination of eight “bottlenecks” carried out by the government.

    The request to extend the deadline was made by the National Chamber of Tourism (Canatur).“The National Chamber of Tourism says, the term of residences and stays is very short to encourage consumption by tourists,” said Gamboa.

    Boosting the national economy

    The objective is for this group of tourists to increase their expenses in the country and boost the national economy.The measure applies to tourists from countries such as the United States, Canada, Germany, France and Spain.

    SourceAllan Madriz
    ViaWilmer Useche
