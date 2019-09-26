Limón welcomed last Saturday, at 7:30 am, its first cruise of the 2019-2020 season, which will last for 6 months. The ship “Carnival Fantasy” arrived at the Hernán Garrón Salazar port terminal, with 2 thousand cruise passengers and 893 crew members.

Tourists were welcomed by more than 50 artisans, tour operators, merchants and the team of the Board of Port Administration and Economic Development of the Atlantic Slope of Costa Rica (Japdeva). “Through the tours, local operators, transporters and local guides will directly promote the history, the exuberant nature and the diverse culture of the Caribbean”, Japdeva president, Andrea Centeno, said in a press release.

The Carnival Fantasy cruise ship has a size of 260.78 meters and adds 10 days of crossing before arriving in Costa Rica. The itinerary of the route traveled so far includes Alabama and the Panama Canal.

These tourists will be on national soil for about 12 hours, then leave for Roatan Island (Honduras), Cozumel (Mexico) and conclude in Mobile (Alabama).

For the 2019-2020 season, the Caribbean area will receive a total of 112 vessels, 224 thousand cruise passengers and more than 90 thousand crew members. “In the month of October and November, the remodeling plan for the area that is joint with the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) will continue”, Centeno explained.

Currently, the Limón terminal has a boarding room with free wi-fi conditions for cruise passengers, as well as air conditioning, information center, and professionals who serve visitors. We should remember that Limón is one of the provinces of the country most affected by unemployment and poverty.