As part of the celebration for “World Tourism Day”, we present for you our pick of the “7 tourist wonders of Costa Rica”, inviting you to enjoy them while at the same time helping in their conservation.

1) La Poza de los Coyotes del Río Blanco.

Specifically, near the city of Liberia (Guanacaste), it offers a truly beautiful landscape that contrasts with the vibrant color of its waters, which changes as the day unfolds. It is important to mention that this river has its limits within private farms, so to be able to enter it is advisable to ask the owners for permission. Degraded colors, an attraction for visitors. In this particular case, it is an incredible visual spectacle to see how the color shades are constantly changing from the original tone of the river which is blue as the hours of the day advance, becoming more intense, creating a spectacular display.

2) Playa Tamarindo, Playa Langosta and Playa Grande.

Located on the north coast of the Pacific Ocean, Tamarindo and the surrounding beaches are some of the most accessible beach towns in the region. With crystal clear turquoise waters and perfect weather, Tamarindo is one of the most popular tourist destinations and for good reason. Tamarindo has a little “something” for all tastes. If a family is in search of an adventure getaway or a couple that prefers to relax on their honeymoon, this city has the comforts and serenity of several destinations all in one place.

3) Río Celeste.

The Celeste River, its waterfalls and Los Teñideros are the main attractions of this destination; But, inside the park, there are many more hot springs treasures, panoramic views, nature trails, wildlife observation and more. The wonder of the Celeste River stands out in that there are two key points in the excursion. The first of these is the waterfalls, crashing with fury against the turquoise water, generating a spectacle that seems to be taken from a novel of magical realism. The waterfalls can only be observed since it is prohibited to bathe in them, this is due to safety and conservational regulations.

4) Monteverde.

One of the most visited sites in Costa Rica is Monteverde, north of the province of Puntarenas. Monteverde is home to one of the rarest habitats on Earth, the cloud forest, along with an amazing variety of flora and fauna. A unique territory, The Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve is unique along with other rainforests native to Costa Rica, with a constant mist and hence its name. The high humidity at 1,600 meters above sea level creates fog and provides a dense cloud cover over the area.

5) Rincon de la Vieja.

Ecological diversity abounds in the Rincon de la Vieja National Park, one of the parks in the Guanacaste Conservation Area. This park is a mandatory destination when you are in the province of Guanacaste. With more than 34,000 acres, Rincon de la Vieja has two volcanoes, thirty-two rivers and streams, and an incredible variety of flora and fauna. In the park, you can perform various activities, such as hiking, horseback riding, enjoy hot springs, swimming, picnicking and camping. El Rincon de la Vieja is approximately 15 miles northeast of the city of Liberia, capital of the province of Guanacaste.

6) Corcovado National Park and Drake Bay.

Located on the beautiful Osa Peninsula, Corcovado National Park has been called one of the most biodiverse places on the planet. Together with Drake Bay, this region has become a hot spot for ecotourism for those who want to be one with nature.

7) The Arenal Volcano.

The world-famous Arenal Volcano is iconic, notably for its classic conical shape, rising above La Fortuna in northwestern Costa Rica. The Arenal had a massive eruption in 1968 after years of being inactive. Currently, it is one of the most visited National Parks

of Costa Rica.

It is important to mention that Costa Rica is emerging as a tropical paradise for all those nature lovers. That is why TCRN invites you to visit Costa Rica, a paradise for all to admire.