Toronto Tourist Becomes the 12 Millionth Passenger at Guanacaste Airport￼

Guanacaste Aeropuerto, a member of the VINCI Airports network, celebrates the arrival of the 12 millionth passenger since the opening of the terminal in 2012. The lucky tourist was Noemi Zerbib, originally from Toronto, who was traveling with her family. His arrival occurred on Air Canada flight AC 1321 from Toronto at 2:18 pm.

The 12 millionth passenger obtained a ticket for two people to Guanacaste courtesy of Air Canada. In addition, he received gifts from Guanacaste Airport’s commercial partners, including: Blue Zone, Morpho Travel Experience (Britt coffee) and complimentary access to the VIP Lounge.

Honored and very surprised

Given her surprising reaction, the tourist mentioned: “We are honored and very surprised, it was very unexpected and super exciting. We have wanted to come to Costa Rica for a long time, but due to the Covid situation, obligations with the children and other reasons, we did not find the right time, and now it definitely was, and also in Canada it is very cold.”Passengers also enjoyed the celebration with dancing and live music in boarding lounges, as well as a coffee and royalty station.

A great milestone

“We extend sincere congratulations from the depths of my heart and from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute for this milestone of receiving the 12 millionth passenger since the opening of the airport. This demonstrates the importance of this air terminal for the country and that it will continue to do so in the future,” said William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism.During 2023, Guanacaste Airport achieved a historic tourism recovery, reaching visitation records throughout the year.

Guanacaste Airport has operated since 2012 under the Coriport concession. Since then, the dynamism of visitation shows the evolution until reaching 12 million passengers in transit on international and local flights.

Guanacaste Airport receives 15 international airlines and one domestic airline that operate to 23 international destinations. This province offers the beauty of beaches, volcanoes, plains and a rich culture, including gastronomic offerings. All this makes it a multi-destination and a total destination for vacationers.

“We celebrate this great news for Guanacaste Airport, which reaffirms once again, being the engine of development of this beautiful province. We begin the high season with very good news, with the quality of service that characterizes us. We will continue working so that our tourists have a quality experience” mentioned César Jaramillo, general manager of Guanacaste Airport.