Top 2023 Homebuying Destinations for Americans Abroad

Amidst fluctuations in the U.S. housing market and the rising popularity of remote work, owning a home abroad has become a tantalizing prospect for many Americans. With foreign real estate beckoning and the dollar’s strength, investing in property abroad has never been more alluring. In this article, we’ll explore the top homebuying destinations for Americans in 2023, spanning both Europe and the Americas.

Italy: A Dream of La Dolce Vita

Topping the list of sought-after countries is Italy, with nearly 800,000 online searches for homes in the past year. The land of la dolce vita beckons with its rich history, picturesque landscapes, and delectable cuisine. Italy’s enduring charm, combined with the stability of its housing market, has made it an irresistible destination for those seeking a lifestyle change, safety, and warm weather.

Costa Rica: Tropical Paradise and Friendly Laws

Claiming the second spot is Costa Rica, with over 700,000 online searches for real estate in the past year. Known for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and welcoming atmosphere, Costa Rica offers a tropical paradise for those seeking an escape from the hustle and bustle. Its friendly residency and taxation laws have also made it a favorite on the list of top homebuying destinations 2023.

Mexico: A Timeless Neighbor

In the third position stands Mexico, a long-time favorite for U.S. nationals seeking a vacation home or a second residence. With 580,000 online searches for Mexican real estate in the past year, the country’s beautiful destinations like Puerto Vallarta and Tulum, coupled with its proximity to the United States, continue to draw American buyers. Despite a slight decrease in searches year over year, Mexico’s charm remains undeniable.

Portugal: Golden Visa and Growing Interest

Portugal, the second European country on the list, garnered around 430,000 online searches for homes in the past 12 months, with an impressive 32% increase in Google searches over the last year. The allure of Portugal lies in its Golden Visa Program, which attracted significant foreign investment in the past decade. However, the government’s decision to halt the program may impact future interest from American homebuyers.

Jamaica: Caribbean Dream Homes

Jamaica captures the fifth spot, with a total of 414,500 online searches for Jamaican property from the U.S. The Caribbean island’s laid-back lifestyle, stunning beaches, and affordable paradise-like settings make it an attractive destination for U.S. retirees and those seeking a serene retreat.

Spain: Mediterranean Charms

Spain, known for its diverse landscapes, vibrant culture, and beautiful beaches, takes the sixth spot on the list. With a Mediterranean climate, Spain offers an appealing lifestyle, drawing American buyers looking for a warm and welcoming destination.

Bahamas: An Island Escape

The Bahamas, with its turquoise waters and idyllic beaches, holds the seventh position. The allure of island living, combined with a welcoming atmosphere, makes the Bahamas a popular choice for Americans seeking a tropical escape.

Greece: Rich Heritage and Beaches

Greece, a land steeped in history and blessed with stunning coastlines, ranks eighth on the list. The Mediterranean climate, along with the opportunity to immerse oneself in ancient history, draws American buyers looking for a unique European experience.

Canada: The Exceptional Neighbor

Canada stands as the only non-European or non-Central American country in the top ten. With its scenic landscapes, quality of life, and close proximity to the U.S., Canada attracts American buyers looking for a neighboring destination with a diverse appeal.

France: A Timeless Classic

Rounding out the top ten is France, known for its rich culture, gastronomy, and charming countryside. With an array of captivating regions to explore, France continues to be a favorite for those seeking a timeless European retreat.

With the U.S. housing market experiencing fluctuations, many Americans are exploring the idea of owning a home abroad. From the timeless allure of Europe to the tropical havens of the Americas, the top homebuying destinations in 2023 offer diverse lifestyles and captivating experiences. Whether seeking a Mediterranean escape, a Caribbean dream, or a picturesque European retreat, these destinations beckon with the promise of a life-changing adventure. As the world embraces remote work and new possibilities, owning a piece of paradise abroad has never been more tempting.