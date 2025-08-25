On Mother’s Day, a portrait of today’s Costa Rican woman is presented, who combines family care with wellness habits and a strong social media presence. According to the study, 84.7% of mothers say they enjoy spending time with their loved ones, and 69.3% believe children should have the freedom to express themselves. Furthermore, 66.4% consider their pets an integral part of the family.

Well-being as a Priority

Health takes center stage: 84.2% state they “will pay anything” to take care of their pets. 63.9% rely on natural medicine and home remedies, and 56.3% strive to maintain a balanced diet.

Mothers are active on multiple platforms. WhatsApp leads with 77.8% usage, followed by Facebook (68.7%), TikTok (52.1%), YouTube (48.8%), and Messenger (40.1%).

Multifaceted mothers

“These results confirm that today’s Costa Rican mother is multifaceted: she combines the tradition of being present for her family with openness to new forms of communication and personal care,” said Yamil Rojas Pineda, client service executive at Kantar Ibope Media.

Social and Cultural Influence

The firm highlighted that the role of mothers goes beyond the home, with a growing influence on culture, consumption, and digital conversation. Understanding their habits and decisions, they indicated, impacts the economy, family dynamics, and the way society communicates.

