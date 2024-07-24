To Enjoy the Paris Olympic Games Live, Take Care Of Your Health

For those who plan to participate as spectators at the Paris 2024 Olympic or Paralympic Games, the World Health Organization (WHO/Europe) and other institutions have developed recommendations aimed at their care, safety and general well-being.

With the message of “Take care and enjoy the Games!”, a series of rules to follow in terms of public health to stay safe throughout the event were developed by the WHO, the French Ministry of Health and Prevention, Santé publish France and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

The document offers guidance on topics ranging from vaccines that travelers may need before embarking on their journeys, to information on how to protect themselves against various diseases, such as respiratory diseases and those transmitted by mosquitoes and ticks.

Hydration

With scorching temperatures likely, the guide also offers advice on how to stay cool in the heat, prevent heat stroke and stay hydrated.And it doesn’t stop there, as it also includes information on sexual health and the use of alcohol and tobacco in France, as well as providing links to useful websites and telephone numbers for anyone who needs medical help.

Massive events

Between July 26 and August 11, around 10,500 athletes will participate in the Olympic Games, flying the flags of 206 nations and representing the International Olympic Committee’s Refugee Olympic Team, an event that will attract some 15 million visitors. , including two million from abroad.

Then, between August 28 and September 8, at the Paralympic Games a record 3.4 million spectators will witness the performance of more than four thousand athletes with disabilities in 549 medal events.

I encourage everyone to take advantage of the joint health advice to have a safe and enjoyable experience, said Gundo Weiler, Acting Regional Director for Emergencies at WHO/Europe.

