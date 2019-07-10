With the arrival of summer, there is a greater risk of sunstroke or heat stroke, since high temperatures and excessive humidity can also dehydrate the body. Therefore, it is essential to maintain good hydration and adequate nutrition, avoid being outdoors during the hottest hours or prefer walking in the shade are some of the measures to prevent heat stroke.

Maladies caused by high temperatures.

In this type of case, headache, vertigo, fainting, abdominal disorders, confusion, and hyperventilation may occur. The skin is hot and dry, the pulse rate is increased, breathing is fast and weak, blood pressure is low and the muscles are limp, therefore symptoms such as stupor may appear. It is also more common in people with pre-existing chronic disorders such as congestive heart failure, diabetes mellitus or alcoholism and in those patients with cutaneous pathologies who have difficulty with heat loss, such as ectodermal dysplasia or severe scleroderma. It is also more common in military recruits or in corridors, just as children and the elderly are more vulnerable.

What can be done for protection against the recorded high temperatures in the country? There are several specialists who emphasize that time is the most important factor when acting in the case of heat stroke, since the survival of patients will depend on early treatment. In fact, if you do not intervene on time with children, the elderly or people with chronic diseases, the consequences can be very dangerous.

What should be done if this is the case?

First, the patient should be placed in a cool place, with plenty of air circulating and almost no clothes. When not being able to sweat, measures must be taken that help the victim to eliminate the heat and the most effective is taking baths with very cold water, as soon as possible. The patient should then be taken to a fresh, well-ventilated room and be performed skin massages since they help to accelerate the loss of heat and stimulate the return of cold peripheral blood to the brain and the warm organs. “They should also drink abundant fresh water to rehydrate, although in small sips and not all at once. Also, if the person does not recover or loses consciousness, you should lie them down with legs bent and call the emergency service.

Recommendations to prevent sunstroke. Specialists point out some tips to avoid sunstroke or heat stroke.

Avoid physical exercise and direct exposure to the sun in the hottest hours. It is essential to hydrate properly, increasing the intake of fluids in hot situations, such as juices or water. Stay in the shade on beaches or pools. Wear lightweight and breathable clothing with hats and caps. Finally, there is also heat injury in individuals who perform an intense exercise with very high temperatures, very common in runners, who do not hydrate properly or are not prepared properly. In addition, they have headaches, muscle cramps, nausea, vomiting or loss of consciousness, so you have to pay attention in the same way.

What is a sunstroke or heat stroke?

It is a clinical condition that appears when the person has been exposed to the sun for a long time. The main symptoms are congestion, headache, a sensation of exhaustion, intense thirst, intermittent muscle cramps in extremities and abdomen, insolation. In a heat stroke sweating stops and the skin is dry, hot and reddened, dizziness, nausea, and vomiting occur, also strong and irregular pulse, accelerated and noisy breathing.

What should be done?

Take the person to a cool place in the shade and ventilated. Apply cold compresses on the neck, face, and chest. Never immerse the person in cold water as the sudden drop in body temperature can be harmful. Give to drink fresh salty water (1 liter of water with a teaspoon of salt) in small sips. It is advisable to take the person to a doctor as soon as possible for evaluation and treatment. This last advice is of the utmost importance in the midst of any health discomfort especially those which are being discussed in this article. It is important to also point out that self-medication should be avoided first of all.