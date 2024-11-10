Costa Rica is known for its beaches, its jungles, and for being home to many unique animal species. Whether you’re looking for adventure or relaxation, Costa Rica has something for everyone. Pure life!

So that you can enjoy without complications, we give you some tips for your trip:

Best time to travel to Costa Rica

The best time to enjoy Costa Rica is during its dry season: from January to April.

Requirements to travel to Costa Rica

Passport.

You will need a valid passport, with enough space for the entry stamp and in good condition.

Return ticket.

The authorities will require you to have a return ticket to enter the country.

Visas.

Spanish citizens do not need a visa for stays of less than 180 days.

Vaccines.

There are no mandatory or recommended vaccines by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Currencies.

The local currency is the colón, which is equivalent to about €0.0018.

Driver’s license.

You will be able to use your driver’s license for the same type of vehicle that you are authorized to drive in your country for 180 days.

Travel insurance.

Private establishments require proof of payment capability before any treatment. For that reason, we recommend traveling with insurance that covers hospitalization and repatriation expenses.

Safety tips in Costa Rica

Mosquito bites can transmit diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, Zika, or malaria. Therefore, we recommend wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants; using insect repellents; avoiding places and times prone to mosquito proliferation; and covering bottles and containers where water or liquids are stored.

In rural areas, it is better to drink bottled water.

Costa Rica receives heavy rainfall, especially during the rainy season. (desde mayo hasta noviembre). In both these cases and in the event of earthquakes or volcanic eruptions, you will have to follow the safety instructions of the local authorities.

There have been some violent cases of attacks against female tourists, so it is better to take self-protection measures and avoid walking alone or in isolated or poorly lit areas.

It’s better to avoid showing valuables and keep an eye on your luggage when traveling on public transport.

In general, don’t touch the animals, don’t show them food (they might try to steal it), and don’t try to feed them. They can cause you some injury.

Take cooperative taxis and don’t use “pirate taxis.”