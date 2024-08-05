Tips for Bringing in More Money

We all like the idea of bringing in more money, so you are not alone if you are thinking this right now. Having more money opens the doors to a lot of opportunities. The extra income could be put into your savings for when you buy your first home, it could be used as a separate income for enjoying yourself when going out for dinners or meeting friends. Some people will use the money towards holidays – there is nothing more enjoyable than travelling! Or in case of an emergency, your car may break down, or your boiler in your home.

Whatever your reasons are for wanting to bring in more money, they are personal to you but know with hard work, dedication and consistency, it’s very much possible to generate more income each month.

So how can you bring in more money each week? Running a blog can generate a small income and increase over time. Signing up for an online course could give you additional income opportunities, or in the long term, a master’s degree online, as this can help with promotions in the future. If you are after a small amount of money, survey sites can help, or you can rent out your driveway if you are in a popular destination, like a major city.

To help give you some inspiration on ways to bring in some extra money, we have put together our guide below. Some of our suggestions are quick wins, whilst others may take some extra time. Keep on reading to learn more.

Running a blog

A lot of people make a side income from running their own blog. Blogs can generate income from display ads, such as Google Ads. They can also bring in money from affiliate links, sponsored posts and sponsored competitions. How much they generate comes down to their influence and the amount of views they get. To start with, you’ll make a small income, but as the site grows, you can make thousands each month. Some people have started their blog as a hobby, but in the long run, grown an audience and made it their full-time job.

If you are thinking of starting a blog, try to create one that is linked to your passion, like surfing. By it being something you are interested in, you will be more motivated to post and write articles each week. If it’s solely for the money, a lot of people start a blog and then it fizzles out.

Online courses

Online courses are brilliant as they give you the chance to learn something new from the comfort of your own home. You can do it at your own pace and take your exams when you feel ready for them. Online courses are also cheaper than in-person courses as there are less overheads to run an online course.

The reason we include online courses as a way to bring in more money is because you can use one to learn something you are passionate about, which you can then charge for in your spare time. For example, you could do a course on becoming a personal trainer, and then run circuit classes in your local area. Alternatively, you could do an online course on running a blog and make money on it (as mentioned above) or do an online course on learning a new language and then teach students in the long run, once you feel comfortable to.

Rent your driveway out

It’s a quick win but something you can easily do if you live in a popular area. If your home is based in a major city like London, New York, Barcelona, or Valencia, you can rent your driveway out to tourists planning on driving in to visit. There are several apps that offer this service where you can select the days you are willing to rent your driveway out. It’s easy to do and doesn’t cost you anything.

Freelancing

Another popular way to make some more money is to start freelancing in your spare time. Over the weekends or in your evenings, you could find some clients in your area of expertise and support their businesses. This works really well if your skills are something you can do from home, such as graphic design, copywriting or marketing. When you are freelancing, you will be able to charge more than your standard hourly rate and you can pick and choose your clients. If you want to go down the route of freelancing, we recommend you put together a portfolio and a couple of social media channels so that you can share your work. Just like blogging, you may find yourself in the position that one day you can go full-time freelancing.

Take part in online surveys

Above we mentioned renting out your driveway as a quick win. Another quick win is taking part in online surveys. This won’t bring in a huge income, but it’s a small amount of money which you can use towards things like Christmas and birthday presents or when you want to go for a meal out with your friends.

When you google online survey sites, there are many which you can sign up to which will pay you a small fee to complete. Often brands work with these sites as they want to gauge the general public’s opinion on the products that they are launching. When surveys come in, they will ask you a few questions to see if you qualify for it, sometimes you will, other times you won’t, it’s luck of the draw.

As you can see there are plenty of ways you can make some extra money. Are you looking to make some extra money on the side of your job and if so, what method are you going to be using? Will you be trying any of our suggestions from our guide above? Is there anything missing in our guide that you think we should be adding? Let us know in the comment box below, we look forward to hearing from you.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR