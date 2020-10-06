Council for the Promotion of Competitiveness of Costa Rica

This is the message they send to the president by Alejandro Pignataro

As a civil society organization, we make a call for social dialogue and reiterate our respectful request to the executive branch to convene and launch the Costa Rican Economic and Social Advisory Council (ESAC), as a mechanism to establish a table for dialogue, negotiation and construction of agreements that are so urgent between the government, civil society, workers and employers. This is the original video in spanish!

Likewise, THE COSTA RICAN POLICE PATRIOTIC MOVEMENT (MPPC) also calls for us to raise our voices and support this cause.

MESSAGE # 1

CALL FOR A DEMONSTRATION FOR ALL POLICE STAFF OF THE REPUBLIC OF COSTA RICA.

All police personnel of the Republic of Costa Rica: Public Force, Migration Police, Penitentiary Police, Air Surveillance, Coast Guard, OIJ, Municipal Police and Traffic Police are summoned to demonstrate next MONDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2020 against the President Carlos Alvarado, Deputies and the measures they have taken against the police forces, the working class of the public and private sector and the people in general.

We will speak out against:

GENERAL TOPICS

-NO more taxes on the working class (Middle Class-Poor Class)

-NO approval of the loan with the IMF.

-NO tax on School Salary.

-NO to the privatization or the sale of National Institutions to foreign capital.

-NO more increases in fuel prices during this crisis.

-NO more increases in basic public services during this crisis.

-Immediate reduction of luxury pensions as a savings measure.

-YES to the reactivation of the private, commercial and tourist sectors.

-YES to the reactivation and support with economic capital for the national agricultural, fishing and tourism sector and place them as pillars of the national economy.

The one who has the most, who pays the most.

-Closure of obsolete public institutions as a savings measure, but relocating staff.

-Tope and cut of bonuses to salaries of senior executives in public institutions as a saving measure.

-Budget cut for unnecessary travel and advice in the political and public sector, as a saving measure.

POLICY ISSUES

-Reactivation and study of the manual of police posts.

-Equal conditions for newly admitted police personnel (Five-Year, Police career, Statute)

-Payment of overtime owed.

-Living salary for those who put the chest to the bullets.

-RESPECT AND SUPPORT FOR THE COSTA RICAN POLICE FORCES BY THE POLITICAL CLASS.

••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••

WE ARE THE POLICE WHO MAINTAIN THE NATIONAL ORDER. THEY ARE NOT THE POLITICIANS, THEY ARE THERE BECAUSE WE AND THE PEOPLE ALLOW IT, WE ARE THE STRONGEST ARM OF THE PEOPLE OF COSTA RICA AND WE SHOULD BE ON THE SIDE OF THE PEOPLE, NOT THE SIDE OF THE PEOPLE, NOT AND SOME DEPUTIES WHO TURNED US AND HAVE COSTA RICA ON THE EDGE OF TOTAL BANKRUPTCY DUE TO THEIR LITTLE INTELLIGENCE.

••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••

OFFICERS, LET US STOP BEING PUPPETS PAID WITH A LAUGHING SALARY, OF HUNGER. WE DO NOT SCREEN OURSELVES BY A SMALL DOME OF “RAYADOS” WHO DOMINATE THE MINISTRY OF SECURITY AND WANT TO IMPOSE THEIR INTERESTS AND EVIL ORDERS THROUGH FEAR AND THREATS ON THEIR SOLDIERS.

••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••

THE GOVERNMENT WITHOUT THE SUPPORT OF THE POLICE CLASS AND THE TROOP HAS TO Yield.

ASK THE OFFICIAL WHAT THE PRESIDENT WILL DO WITHOUT POLICE OUTSIDE THE PRESIDENTIAL HOUSE OR WHAT THE DEPUTIES WILL DO WITHOUT POLICE OUTSIDE THE ASSEMBLY, OR WITHOUT POLICE REPRESENTING THE DEMONSTRATORS? WE LET THE PEOPLE SPEAK, IT IS A CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT, WE DO NOT REPRESS THE PEOPLE WITH LACRIMOGENO GAS OR WITH THROWS, THE POLICE ARE ALSO PEOPLE. WHO DESERVES GAS ARE THE PRESIDENT AND THAT LOT OF CORRUPT POLITICIANS WITH THEIR MILLIONAIRES SALARIES.

••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••

LET US REMEMBER THESE TWO POLICE PRINCIPLES:

1- «DAMN THE SOLDIER WHO POINTS HIS WEAPON AGAINST HIS PEOPLE» S.B …

2- “AN EVIL ORDER GIVEN IS NOT ACCEPTED”

NO more repression for the people!

••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••

FOR THE KNOWLEDGE OF THE PEOPLE OF COSTA RICA, WE HAVE POLICE IN FAVOR OF YOU, IT IS TIME TO JOIN FORCES AND DEMONSTRATE AGAINST THIS DISASTROUS GOVERNMENT OF THE PAC THAT HAS US IN CRISIS.

ALL SECTORS AND UNIONS OF WORKERS AND THE PEOPLE IN GENERAL WHO WANT TO JOIN THIS PATRIOTIC POLICE MOVEMENT ARE WELCOME.

••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••

IT WILL BE THE FIRST TIME IN HISTORY THAT POLICE FORCES JOIN THE PEOPLE AND WE MARCH TOGETHER.