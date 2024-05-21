Ticos to Celebrate the Bicentennial of the Nicoya Party With Cycling Race in Gran Fondo Guanacaste

With the promise of challenges, impressive landscapes and pure adrenaline, the Gran Fondo Guanacaste returns. In this second edition, it is expected to bring together 2,000 cyclists in a unique experience on the iconic Route 1.

The event will have two distances, 90 kilometers and the 140-kilometer modality. The date will be June 30, with departure and arrival at the Livestock Chamber of Liberia, Guanacaste.

Cyclists can choose the 140-kilometer route, with a total of 1,315 meters of ascent, leaving Liberia, returning at the Limonal crossing and ending at the same point via the overpass, or the non-competitive 90-kilometer route, with a difference in altitude of 719 meters, they will return in Cañas and end on the overpass.

In this second edition, the Gran Fondo Guanacaste presents various categories for both distances, from Open to Master C, covering a wide range of ages.Registration is now open until May 17 on the competition’s official website and prices are $185 (+VAT) for 140 kilometers and $145 (+VAT) for 90 kilometers. The registration package includes a Suarez Performance jersey from the event, Huizapol socks, TORQ products, aid stations, medal, bag and royalties from sponsors.

Within the framework of the celebration of the Bicentennial of the Annexation of the Nicoya Party

On this occasion the event is held within the framework of the celebration of the Bicentennial of the Annexation of the Nicoya Party, so many activities await.

Event Data

Date: June 30

Departure time: 5 a.m.

Departure location: Chamber of Livestock Breeders of Liberia, Guanacaste

Distances: 90 and 140 kilometers

Price:

140 km: $185 (+VAT)

90 km: $145 (+VAT)

Categories:

In the case of 140 km

Open (from 19 to 30 years old)

Master A (from 31 to 40 years old)

Master B (41 to 50 years old)

Master C (51 years and older)

In the 90 km

Open (from 18 to 30 years old)

Master A (from 31 to 40 years old)

Master B (41 to 50 years old)

Master C (51 years and older)

Website to register: www.granfondoguanacaste.com