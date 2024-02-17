Ticos Highlights Friendship Between China and Costa Rica in Photography-Vlog Contests

In 2023, the Chinese Embassy in Costa Rica launched the exciting Photography Contest. This call invited Costa Ricans and Chinese to immerse themselves in visual art to capture the essence of friendship between both nations and their cultures. The public response was overwhelming. The photographers, through their unique photographic languages, shared their fascinating stories with China, their affections for the country and its people, as well as their perspectives on the endearing friendship between China and Costa Rica.

China and Costa Rica Photography Contest official results:

1st place: WeiyuanFeng, lover of the well-preserved nature of Costa Rica, reached the peak of Cerro Chirripó, where he took this photo showing the flags of both countries. With the subtle composition, the beautiful symbolism and the effort to reach the highest point in Costa Rica, it wins first place.

2nd place: David Carrión combined the traditional dresses of both countries with two young people, representing the cultures through fashion.

3rd place: Julián Herrera Pérez captured a friendly moment between Isidro Con, renowned Costa Rican artist, painter and sculptor of Chinese origin, and Gloria Bejarano, former first lady of the Republic.

III Vlog Contest and a tour of the winning videos

In 2023, the Chinese Embassy in Costa Rica, together with the Costa Rican Embassy in China, enthusiastically celebrated the third edition of the “China from the Tica Look” Vlog Contest, an initiative aimed at strengthening ties between both nations. through the visual narration of the experiences of Costa Rican citizens.

The contest, whose call was extended until September 30, 2023, invited participants to share their experiences through creative videos. The fundamental premise was to show the cultural richness of China and Costa Rica, and highlight the friendship that unites these two countries.

Together, the two organizing embassies carried out the evaluation of the participating vlogs. Awards were given to those videos that stood out, both for their theme and production quality, highlighting the importance of recognizing and celebrating the unique stories that arise from this cultural exchange.

The contest fulfilled the purpose of sharing the wonders of traveling to China, and revealed unique stories of Costa Rican students, families, and citizens who have lived experiences in China for extended periods. With the promise of important prizes for the most outstanding videos, the third edition of the “China from the Tica Look” Vlog Contest stands as a vibrant testimony of the growing connection between China and Costa Rica through the lens of its own citizens