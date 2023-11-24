More
    Tico Weightlifter Manolo Campos Ranks as One of the Strongest Men in the World

    Tico athletes becoming champs in different sports and competitions

    By Wilmer Useche
    Wilmer Useche

    The athlete Manuel (Monolo) Campos Murillo put his name in the historical book of the Powerlifting World Championships, by winning a bronze medal in the Powerlifting IPF World Open Equipped Powerlifting Championships, based in the city of Druskininkai, Lithuania, where the Tico is located. He went one on one with the most powerful men in the world.

    First in the Deadlift modality, the gold medal was achieved by TodosGecas from Lithuania with a record of 360 kilograms followed by Andrii Shevchenko with 355.0 kilograms who took the silver prize and third for Manuel (Manolo) Campos with 352.5 kilograms.

    Then in the Total Weight category, José Capelino from the United States won the gold medal with 1087.5 kilograms, followed by CristophSeefeld from Germany with 1067.5 and the bronze medal went to Manuel Campos from Costa Rica with 1067.5 who won the historic bronze medal for Costa Rica and Central America.

    Full of satisfaction

    “Very happy for this achievement, I was 20 kilograms away from first place and second place surpassed me by body weight, but I am satisfied with the first bronze medal for Costa Rica and Central America,” said Campos Murillo, who did not hide his satisfaction.

