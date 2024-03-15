More
    Search
    Sport
    Updated:

    Tico Surf Team Establishes Itself as One of the Best in the Region

    Costa Rican athletes stand out in the ISA World Open held in Puerto Rico

    By TCRN STAFF
    7
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    This past Sunday the ISA Open World Cup concluded, where Tico surfers had a great participation and stood out at the Latin American level on the Puerto Rican beaches.

    The third best Latin American country

    The national team placed tenth among the 55 participating countries. In addition, it established itself as the third best Latin American country in the competition, only surpassed by Peru and the champion, Brazil.

    The event, which took place in Arecibo from Friday, February 23 to Sunday, March 3, brought together the best surfers in the world in intense competition. It was not only an opportunity to stand out in the sporting field, but also a last qualifying opportunity for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where the country has a guaranteed Olympic ticket for Brisa Hennessy.

    Here is how the Ticos’ participation in the ISA Open World Cup closed:

    • Leilani Mcgonagle: position #17, closed her participation in repechage #6 with 400 points
    • Brisa Hennessy: position #21, reached repechage #6 with 380 points
    • Anthony Fillingim: position #31, was eliminated in repechage #5 with 330 points
    • Carlos Muñoz: position #37, finished in the repechage #4 with 300 points
    • Sam Reidy: position #46, closed his participation in the repechage #4 with 255 points
    • Coral Wiggins: position #81, reached repechage #2 with 128 points
    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    Source Silvia Ureña
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    These are the Main Programs that Attract Female Interest for STEM Training in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    EducationTCRN STAFF -

    These are the Main Programs that Attract Female Interest for STEM Training in Costa Rica

    Bringing more women into scientific research and the development of solutions using different technologies has motivated non-profit organizations, academics...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »