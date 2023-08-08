Tico Pride! Leilani Mcgonagle Reaches Her Fourth Consecutive Victory and a Place on the US Surf Open Podium

In an impressive display of athletic ability, Costa Rican surfer Leilani McGonagle achieved her fourth consecutive victory in the heats of the prestigious US Open Surfing tournament, leaving her Spanish contender Ariane Ochoa behind with a solid score of 13.00.

The challenge is no less for the native of Pavones de Golfito, since she faces the award-winning Australian surfer, Sally Fitzgibbons, in the next stage of the prestigious tournament in Huntington Beach, California.

Despite what this next round may bring, the Costa Rican athlete has achieved significant success in this year’s tournament, having secured a place on the podium with a third-place finish secured, the best result she has had in her season in the Challenger Series.

More victories to come

With the US Open closing in the offing, Leilani’s fans and supporters will no doubt be eager to see how her participation in one of the most renowned surfing events in the world will culminate.