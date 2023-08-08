More
    Search
    Local News
    Updated:

    Tico Pride! Leilani Mcgonagle Reaches Her Fourth Consecutive Victory and a Place on the US Surf Open Podium

    Many victories obtained and yet to come for her

    By TCRN STAFF
    13
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    In an impressive display of athletic ability, Costa Rican surfer Leilani McGonagle achieved her fourth consecutive victory in the heats of the prestigious US Open Surfing tournament, leaving her Spanish contender Ariane Ochoa behind with a solid score of 13.00.

    The challenge is no less for the native of Pavones de Golfito, since she faces the award-winning Australian surfer, Sally Fitzgibbons, in the next stage of the prestigious tournament in Huntington Beach, California.

    Despite what this next round may bring, the Costa Rican athlete has achieved significant success in this year’s tournament, having secured a place on the podium with a third-place finish secured, the best result she has had in her season in the Challenger Series.

    More victories to come

    With the US Open closing in the offing, Leilani’s fans and supporters will no doubt be eager to see how her participation in one of the most renowned surfing events in the world will culminate.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceAndrei Siles
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    Digital Health in Costa Rica, When?
    Next article
    Tips for Combining Exercise, Nutrition and Wellness
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Tips for Combining Exercise, Nutrition and Wellness

    Maintaining a healthy lifestyle involves combining exercise, nutrition, and general well-being. Here are some practical and easy-to-understand tips for...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »