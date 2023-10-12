Tico Ministry of Health Contradicts AyA on Water Quality in Alajuelita and Recommends Neighbors to Boil It

The Ministry of Health contradicts Acueductos y Alcantarillados (AyA) about the quality of water in Alajuelita.It was the weekend that Health issued an urgent alert to the community of Alajuelita, Tejarcillos and Concepción, due to concerns with the quality of drinking water.

Through a press release, AyA reported that it rules out that the water in these Josefina places is contaminated, after carrying out studies that detected the presence of microorganisms.

“In subsequent and complementary analyses, the presence of pathogens was ruled out, which confirms that the liquid is suitable for human consumption and the water is not related to the cases of diarrhea,” the Institution noted.

However, the Ministry of Health indicated that they are carrying out new studies and that they recommend that the population not consume the water without first taking measures.

“We are not going to lie to you, at no time have we generated any action that is not for the protection of the population. Given the findings of the National Water Laboratory, we generated the alert and recommended not drinking tap water,” said Mary Munive, Minister of Health.

“Now we have taken measures with AyA (…) in studies that they do preliminary, they show in two counts of bacteria, that these are no longer found in the water, but the final studies are missing,” Munive highlighted.

Recommendations

In order to protect the health of the population, the following recommendations are issued:

Boil water before consuming it for a minimum of 3 minutes.

Wash your hands with soap and water.

Properly disinfect bathrooms and surfaces where food is prepared (using boiled water).

If you eat in public places, make sure they have clean facilities.

Wash fruits and vegetables before consuming them.

Totally committed

“We are committed to taking care of health and that implies that the actions continue with the AyA technical teams, doing daily verifications,” added the minister.

The microbiological and physicochemical analyzes include samples of tanks, pipes and homes that receive water from the Puente Mulas aqueduct.Likewise, Health calls on the population to go to the nearest health center if they have symptoms such as:

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Fever

Abdominal pain

Dehydration

Presence of mucus

Blood in stool.