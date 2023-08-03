More
    Tico Jorge Calvo is Crowned Champion in the Most Important MMA League of Latin America

    Tico athletes winning recognition worldwide

    By TCRN STAFF
    Jorge Calvo, a prominent Costa Rican mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, achieved a successful defense of his flyweight world title in the prestigious LUX Fight League, recognized as the main MMA league in Latin America today.

    This memorable feat took place in the 034 edition of LUX Fight League, held at the impressive Cancún Center in Quintana Roo. There, Jorge faced the Mexican Luis Solórzano, whom he beat forcefully through an impressive submission.

    Revalidating his title

    An unprecedented achievement, since Jorge Calvo revalidates his title in this prestigious league. At 31 years of age, the Costa Rican athlete accumulates an enviable professional record with 16 wins and 6 losses.

    These impressive figures have captured the attention of various Mixed Martial Arts promoters in the United States, positioning him as a promising figure in the world of MMA.

    A brilliant career

    Jorge Calvo Martín, with his overwhelming talent and dedication, has raised the name of Costa Rica on the international scene of Mixed Martial Arts. His recent successful title defense is a clear testament to his indisputable skill and one more step towards a brilliant career in the exciting world of MMA.

