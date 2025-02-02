José Ramírez, renowned Costa Rican guitarist and singer, a leading exponent of blues worldwide, will offer a concert on February 22, 2025 at 8:00 pm, at the National Theater of Costa Rica. This event is a recognition of his outstanding artistic career.

Ramírez, who has developed an outstanding career outside the country, has expressed his enthusiasm for performing in his homeland and sharing with the Costa Rican public the passion and energy that characterize his music. The concert promises an unforgettable night, full of emotional performances and the virtuosity that has led him to be recognized on the international blues scene.

“I have had the privilege of playing in world-renowned theaters in both the United States and Europe and it is a great honor for me to bring my show to the great National Theater of Costa Rica. It will be a blues party with soul and funk overtones and I am excited to do the same show that I presented in other latitudes,” said Ramírez.

Tickets

The ticket for this concert has a price of ₡8 thousand and students and seniors will have a 10% discount. Tickets can be purchased at boleteria.teatronacional.go.cr and at the physical box office of the Theater.

An unforgettable evening

“José Ramírez’s concert at the National Theater of Costa Rica will be an unforgettable evening that masterfully fuses Costa Rican talent with the universal passion of the blues. With his virtuosity on the guitar and his powerful vocal interpretation, José will take the audience on a journey full of emotions and authenticity,” said Guillermo Madriz, general director of the National Theater.

The concert will feature special guests Michel Carbonell, Carlos Flores and Franco Torterolo and will be accompanied by musicians Alberto Chotocruz, José Obando, Sebastian Castro, Fabian Mata and Andrés Lizano.

