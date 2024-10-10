More
    Tico Films Participate In Korean Film Festivals to Promote the National Film Industry

    "Memories of a Burning Body" and "The Skin of Water" represent national cinema at these events

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    The Costa Rican films “Memories of a Body on Fire” and “The Skin of Water” are part of the lineup of movies that will be screened at two prestigious film festivals in Korea.

    One of them is the Busan International Film Festival, which is currently underway, as well as the Busan Latin Film Festival 2024, which takes place from the 17th to the 20th of this same month.

    Identifying potential entrepreneurs

    In addition to promoting these feature films, the national delegation aims to identify potential profiles of entrepreneurs or producers linked to the film industry who are interested in entering the Costa Rican audiovisual market in 2025.

    “The participation of Costa Rican cinema in these international festivals is not only an invaluable opportunity to showcase national talent, but also to attract investment and generate new alliances in the audiovisual market of Asia,” said Marysela Zamora Villalobos, Costa Rican Film Commissioner.

    The film “Memories of a Burning Body,” directed by filmmaker AntonellaSudasassiFurniss, will be in competition and will premiere at the Busan International Film Festival, screening this Friday, as well as this Sunday and Monday, with tickets sold out prior to its premiere, as reported.

    That mission is also supported by the Office of Trade Promotion of the Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promotion Agency (Procomer) in Korea, as well as the Costa Rican Embassy in that nation, as part of the strategy to target the Asian market.

    Other film events

    Likewise, in the remaining months of the year, the country will participate in similar events taking place in countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United States, Mexico, Guatemala, and Uruguay, where the aim is to take advantage of opportunities to establish meetings with producers and post-producers from renowned international filmmakers.Currently, “Memories of a Burning Body” is also being shown in national cinemas.

